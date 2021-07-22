As part of a district-wide tour of local businesses, State Senator Patrick Joyce (D-Essex) visited the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association (KVTA) on Monday to tour the theater.
“The Kankakee Valley Theatre Association has a great impact on our community, and they are finally able to welcome people back,” Joyce said.
“Without their performances, our community would have few opportunities to see these productions in our area. They have a fantastic list of shows coming up, and it’s a great excuse to get out and show our support.”
During the tour, Joyce met with KTVA president Courtney Stephens, business manager Paula Sutter, secretary Kayla James and former vice president Rhonda Stenzinger. Stephens said they are excited to be able to return to the stage and entertain the community again after the theater sat empty for so many months, and they ask the community to consider supporting their work by attending one of their upcoming productions.
Upcoming productions at the theater include: Youth Summer Theatre Camp (July 2021); 10-Minute Play Festival (August 2021); “The Music Man” (October 2021); “The Beast of Gevaudan” (October 2021); “Beauty and the Beast JR.” (November 2021); “Peter and the Starcatcher” (February 2022); “Mary Poppins JR.” (April 2022); “Guys and Dolls” (May 2022).
“KVTA would like to thank Senator Joyce for taking the time to pause and appreciate the arts in our community,” said Stephens. “His support and dedication to helping KVTA thrive goes above and beyond our expectations.”
The theater is actively seeking out new volunteers, and more information can be found at kvta.org.
Joyce plans to visit more local restaurants, retail shops and businesses that provide personal services, like spas and salons, in the coming weeks as part of his small business tour series. Interested businesses can schedule a tour by visiting SenatorPatrickJoyce.com.