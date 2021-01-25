We want to see your pets! Every Wednesday, a local pet is featured in the Life section for “Pet of the Week.”
To submit, email tleddin@daily-journal.com and include: a photo of your pet, your pet’s name, age and favorite treat.
Also include a sentence or two about your pet and your pet’s answer to “If I could talk, I would say...” Lastly, include the name(s) and town of the pet’s owner.
If you have previously submitted and haven’t seen your pet in the paper, please resubmit your information.
