Village of Bourbonnais - Scout Day 2023_1.jpg

Front row, from left, Hudson Lacher (Fire Chief), Niko Martinez (Deputy Police Chief), Grayson Piggush (Police Chief), Josiah Fish (Administrator & Finance Director), Carter Johnson (Mayor), Titus Hyma (Community & Economic Development), Isaac Rosenberger (Public Works Director), Jonathan Wroblinski (Building Commissioner). Back row, from left, Police Chief, Jim Phelps; Administrator, Mike Van Mill; Finance Director, Tara Latz; Mayor Paul Schore; Assistant Administrator, Laurie Cyr.

 Photo provided/Village of Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — On Feb. 22, the village of Bourbonnais hosted Scout Day, an annual invitation for Bourbonnais Scouts to experience a day in the life of local government. The event returned following temporary cancelation due to COVID-19.

Scout Day is in correlation with the village proclaiming Feb. 5-11 as Scout Week in Bourbonnais. Nationally, Boy Scout Anniversary Week takes place the first week of February every year. The holiday helps to raise awareness for the Boy Scouts of America organization and also to show appreciation for their efforts.

Eight members of the Rainbow Council, of which Cub Scout Pack 324 and Boy Scout Troop 324 are currently chartered, shadowed village officials and ran various village departments for an afternoon. A simulated village board meeting with the new officials concluded the day’s activities.

