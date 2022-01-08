Applying for graduate scholarship (copy)
Manjurul

Daily Journal staff report

The Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley is now accepting scholarship applications. The scholarship is available to qualifying students in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Go to cfkrv.org under the Scholarships tab and click “How to apply for a scholarship” to view the available scholarships and to apply.

All submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.