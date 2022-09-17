Spooky good time in downtown Kankakee

Families line up to take part in the trunk-or-treat portion of Halloween Downtown. The line extended around the block for much of the 2021 event.

 Daily Journal/Meredith Melland

KANKAKEE — Get ready for a spook-tacular good time. Halloween Downtown is an annual festival that brings different aspects of the community together for a day of family fun. The event features local businesses and nonprofits running free-to-play games and activities with a Halloween theme.

The event also features music, entertainment, local food vendors and merchandise vendors and, in the afternoon, there is a trunk-or-treat.

In 2021, an estimated 2,000 children (and their parents) attended the festival to play free games run by local businesses and organizations and participate in the trunk-or-treat.

