KANKAKEE — Get ready for a spook-tacular good time. Halloween Downtown is an annual festival that brings different aspects of the community together for a day of family fun. The event features local businesses and nonprofits running free-to-play games and activities with a Halloween theme.
The event also features music, entertainment, local food vendors and merchandise vendors and, in the afternoon, there is a trunk-or-treat.
In 2021, an estimated 2,000 children (and their parents) attended the festival to play free games run by local businesses and organizations and participate in the trunk-or-treat.
“The vendor market was packed, DJ Beetlejuice came to town, there was a special performance from magician and mentalist Israel Mandrake and the Star Wars 501st returned for the day in full movie-quality costumes,” said organizer Amy Laws.
“For those who missed it the last time, they didn’t need a time machine for a second chance to check out the replica of the DeLorean Time Machine from ‘Back to the Future’ as it rolled into downtown Kankakee for the festival. The turnout was amazing and continued to receive a glowing response from the community.”
Halloween Downtown will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 in downtown Kankakee on the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue, the farmers’ market parking lot and Festival Square around the train depot fountain. To follow the latest updates, go to fb.me/k3halloween.
Halloween Downtown is inviting local businesses and organizations to take part in the festival by running a free-to-play game or activity or running a trunk during the trunk-or-treat. It also is seeking sponsors to cover the general operating costs for the festival and to bring a special attraction to downtown Kankakee for all to enjoy. The festival also is looking for merchandise vendors and additional performances for the day.