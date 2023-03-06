Daily Journal logo

John Deere presentation in Watseka

The program “John Deere: A Discussion of the History and Future of Agriculture” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. March 21 at the Watseka Public Library, 201 S. Second St.

Using the format of a first-person monologue, Brian Ellis will portray John Deere in the setting of a private board meeting. Deere will be announcing his retirement from the company he founded.

