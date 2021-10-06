Daily Journal staff report
The Salvation Army of Kankakee County will close out their 2021 Community Outdoor Movie Night schedule with a free showing of the original “Ghostbusters” (1984). The movie will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the front lot and lawn of The Salvation Army Worship and Community Center, 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.
Admission is free, as well as all concessions, which include popcorn, candy and soda. There will be seating available, but movie goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
The Salvation Army has been hosting free outdoor movie nights for the community once a month throughout the summer in an effort to serve the community with a welcoming, safe environment for people to gather in fun and fellowship.
For more information on what The Salvation Army is doing in Kankakee County, find them on Facebook or sakankakee.org.