Salvation Army offering Toddler Dance Time Daily Journal staff report Mar 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Salvation Army in Kankakee Daily Journal/Mike Voss Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save From 6 to 6:45 p.m. starting April 4, there will be a six-week Toddler Dance Time class at The Salvation Army, 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.The class is for ages 5 and under and there’s a $5 registration fee. To register, contact Lt. Makayla Parnell at 815-933-8421 ext. 1102 or makayla.parnell@usc.salvationarmy.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Life-long love of libraries Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Life-long love of libraries Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet CALENDAR Best Bets: Week of March 16-22 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of March 16-22 Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of events: March 8-19 Daily Journal staff report Mar 9, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles OVER EASY: Down to the roots Does Medicare cover power lift chairs? Man insulted when his wife is asked to be a godmother A remarkably effective and safe do-it-yourself option for pest control Unexpected meat-savings strategies to consider Follow the plan, and make stuff happen Like 4th grade all over again Depth of partner's affection unspoken until it's too late Neighborhood frostier amid political divide Could you go a year without spending? Wife's abuse of medicine imperils a family in pain How to safely dispose of expired medications and household cleaners OVER EASY: Cousins Local Faces Local faces: March 12, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Mar 12, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local happenings and people in early March. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife