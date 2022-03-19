Salvation Army

The Salvation Army in Kankakee

 Daily Journal/Mike Voss

From 6 to 6:45 p.m. starting April 4, there will be a six-week Toddler Dance Time class at The Salvation Army, 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

The class is for ages 5 and under and there’s a $5 registration fee. To register, contact Lt. Makayla Parnell at 815-933-8421 ext. 1102 or makayla.parnell@usc.salvationarmy.org.

