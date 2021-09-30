The Salvation Army of Kankakee County will have a booth at the Kankakee Farmers’ Market this Saturday, collecting non-perishable food for their food pantry and giving out information on upcoming holiday programs that include the annual Angel Tree toy drive.
Those attending the farmers’ market are encouraged to bring any canned and non-perishable food to the barrels located at The Salvation Army booth that morning. All donated food goes toward stocking their on-site walk-thru, client choice food pantry and mobile pantry.
Those using the on-site pantry shop and bag their groceries similarly to the way one would use a grocery store. The mobile pantry brings groceries to a local bus stop where individuals transferring from one bus to the other can pick up food.
The Salvation Army will have save the date cards for those who would like to donate toys through the Angel Tree program, as well as a sign-up sheet if they would like to be contacted once Angels become available to shop for.
The Angel Tree program provides thousands of toys to registered families in Kankakee County during that holidays to ensure that every child has something under their tree on Christmas morning. Registration for those who wish to apply for holiday toy assistance will open Oct. 13 by appointment.
Appointments can begin being booked on Oct. 4 through the link at sakankakee.org or by calling the office at 815-933-8421. Once families are registered, donors will have the opportunity to adopt those Angels and shop for specific children.
Those seeking more information are encouraged to visit The Salvation Army booth at the Kankakee Farmer’s Market this Saturday.