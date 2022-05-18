The 27th Annual Run for Autism, formerly known as the Kilbride Family Classic, will return to Cobb Park at 8 a.m. June 19. The 5K run and 2-mile walk is hosted by Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism.
The event exists as a fundraiser to assist the gallery in continuing to help people with autism develop skills to help them grow. Some of the gallery’s activities include:
• Sensory art projects that help build the tolerance for things that feel different
• Art shows at least every three months that encourage the artists to stand in front of the audience and talk about their artwork
• Group projects that require the artists to work together
• Art activities that develop the skills needed to work in a job using art
• An Annual Puppet Workshop where the young people with autism write the play, create the puppets and work together to produce a play where they can talk without being seen
• Artists paint benches to be sold to the community to support the gallery
• A Lego Project that requires teamwork, problem solving, and creativity. Several Lego donations have been made to the gallery to support this program
• 3D Design and Printing equipment and a designer of Disney floats has been instructing artists in the technique.
Race organizers are looking for sponsors for the event. Sponsors will be listed by donation on the back of the run T-shirts. The deadline for supporter names is May 31.