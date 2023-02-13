...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds to 30 kt
and significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 ft expected. For
the Gale Watch, south gales to 35 kt and significant waves to 9
ft occasionally to 12 ft possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon to 6 PM CST
Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
The 2021 Run for Autism T-shirt was designed by artists from Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism.
KANKAKEE — The annual Run for Autism 5K (formerly known as the Kilbride Classic) hosted by Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will return on June 18. Also returning this year is the t-shirt design contest, where artists can submit ideas for the event’s t-shirts. The contest winner will receive $25.
Artwork must be original work of the artist presenting it for entry. Submitted artwork becomes property of Merchant Street Art Gallery and can be used at its discretion for purpose of promoting the run.
Artwork submissions are being accepted now through April 10. No photograph submissions will be allowed.
Drop off, mail or email artwork to the gallery at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, or info@merchantstreetartgallery.org. Include the artist’s name, address, phone number and age with the submission.
