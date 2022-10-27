Roze

Sydney Mongaraz and Aaron Napoleon, owners of Roze Lingerie in Kankakee.

 Photo provided

KANKAKEE — Roze Lingerie, a luxury boutique, had their grand opening on Oct. 21. Roze Lingerie Boutique is owned and operated by Sydney Mongaraz and her fiancée, Aaron Napoleon, located at 255 South Schuyler Avenue in downtown Kankakee.

“The community came out in full force to support Sydney and Aaron,” stated a news release on the opening. “Many local business owners, friends and family members were in attendance. At one point the line was beginning to wrap around one of the tables.”

Vocals by Shelby Ryan were featured, with food supplied by Social Grazing, cookies from Cake N Goodies, champagne from Grapes & Hops, as well as a $50 gift card giveaway.

