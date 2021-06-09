Daily Journal staff report
After launching in early spring, Rotary 609 has a number of public events on the calendar.
Today starting at 5 p.m., the club will be hosting a fundraiser at Culver’s in Bourbonnais. The club will receive 10 percent of the profits from all orders made between 5 and 8 p.m., including drive-thru orders.
At 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, the club will be hosting an informational meeting at Grapes & Hops that is open to the public.
Refreshments from Cream of the Crop will be available and there will be door prizes. There also will be entertainment from Israel Mandrake-Hypnogician and Master of Comedy, Tripnosis.
This newest chapter of Rotary in Kankakee County is designed for the young professional, moving away from the “lunch club” design of the original Rotary. The club meets the first and third Thursday of the month, typically at 6 p.m. or later.
For more information on the club — as well as the Halloween event they will be hosting in Downtown Kankakee in October — search Rotary 609 on Facebook.