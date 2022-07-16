Scott Ross said he has some gigantic shoes to fill as he takes over the scheduling and promoting of the Friends of the Blues shows from longtime co-founder James Walker.
Ross, the owner of Ross’s Rock N Roll Emporium in Bradley, talked to Walker at the last show he promoted in April at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, and the two have gotten together a few times to discuss what it would take to keep the blues shows going.
“He gave me his blessing,’ Ross said. “... James has done this for over 16 years, but I do have a passion for the live music and we’re gonna give it our best shot.”
Ross’ first shot at promoter for the Friends of the Blues begins with guitarist Ana Popovic at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club. It’s an outdoor show with the opening act City Cash, which is fronted by Bradley’s own Nick Galik.
“[Popovic] seems to be one of the favorites of Friends of the blues,” Ross said. “She’s fantastic. Well, it’s let’s go big or go home.”
Ross said he also talked to several Friends of the Blues’ regular concert-goers, and many said they’d like to see the return of Popovic, who’s played three previous times in the area, but this will be her first show here since a 2013 gig at the Watseka Theatre.
“Let’s start with what might be one of their favorite names and see what happens,” Ross said.
During the past several years Ross, of Bourbonnais, said he’s attended many of the FOTB’s shows, and it sparked his interest to take over for Walker.
“I always thought they were a great thing in our area,” Ross said. “There’s always a great turnout and when I heard that James wanted to hang it up, I thought to myself, ‘I can’t let that happen.’ So I approached James. I’ve been thinking about it for a little while. I had promoted some rock shows here and there back in the day.”
The Serbian-born Popovic is a multiple Blues Music Awards nominee, and she blends smoking electric funk slide guitar, jazzy instrumentals and tight blues grooves with soulful feminine vocals, according to a previous FOTB news release. She lived for a time in Memphis, Tenn., but since has moved to Los Angeles. Her guitar-playing ability has been compared to Stevie Ray Vaughn and Jimi Hendrix.
Popovic’s popularity has grown exponentially since the show at Watseka Theatre and tickets were $15. Tickets for Tuesday’s show cost $35.
“She is probably massively more expensive now than she ever was,” Ross said. “... She’s a pretty big name in the in the blues-rock world now. We’re hoping to do more of a mixture of bigger names like her maybe if it’s possible and more affordable shows. I don’t want to break the formula [of] what James did. Everything has gone up so much. Probably we might not have those $10 shows, but maybe like say $12, $15 shows for sure.”
Ross, 58, doesn’t yet have any other shows lined up, but he’s confident more shows will be scheduled once he gets this first one in the books.
“If we have a good response, I definitely want to keep it coming,” he said. “I’m totally motivated to keep this thing going. James got it going for so long, almost 200 shows.”
For the Popovic show, doors open at 5 p.m., and food and drink will be available for purchase. City Cash will play for about 30 minutes, and then Popovic will take the stage at 8 p.m. and play for 90 minutes with an encore.
Ross said he couldn’t have put this together without Walker’s help, and he calls him a “walking encyclopedia” for blues music.
“We’re going to try to keep this thing going, and James can relax, come to the show and enjoy the show and not have to worry anything,” he said.