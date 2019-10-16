The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced a list of 16 artists/bands up for induction in 2020, including Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston and Todd Rundgren.
To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination, according to a news release from the The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Other acts nominated are: Depeche Mode, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motörhead, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Soundgarden, T.Rex and Thin Lizzy.
Nine out of 16 of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Motörhead, The Notorious B.I.G., Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, T.Rex, Thin Lizzy and Whitney Houston.
Inductees will be announced in January 2020. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony takes place at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 2, 2020, according to the news release. The Ceremony is preceded by Induction Week, which includes a special dedication of the 2020 Inductee exhibit, Celebration Day, and other events and activities at the Museum.
Nominee ballots are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.
Also, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame offers fans the opportunity to participate in the induction selection process. Through Jan. 10, 2020, fans can go to Google and search Rock Hall Fan Vote or any nominee name plus, vote, to cast a ballot with Google, vote at rockhall.com, or at the Museum in Cleveland.
The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a fans’ ballot that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2020 inductees.
For more information, visit rockhall.com.
