An antique tractor led the way through Riverview Historic District in Kankakee on Tuesday as part of an annual neighborhood tradition. Following behind the tractor were children of all ages riding on bikes or in wagons. Both the bikes and wagons were decorated in the spirit of the Fourth of July.

The “bike brigade” starts on Emory Street, continues down Cobb Boulevard and then down Park Place before ending on Greenwood Avenue. At the end of the ride, the kids and their families gather at Cobb Park for a concert featuring the Riverview Kids’ Band.

“The best part is to see the kids growing up,” said Joan Germano, past president of the Riverview Historic District Board.

Recommended for you