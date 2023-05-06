River Valley Wind Ensemble (copy) (copy)

The River Valley Wind Ensemble will perform movie-themed music in the last show of its 19th season. 

 Submitted photo

"At The Movies!" will be performed at 7 p.m. on May 12 at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Auditorium, 700 W North Street in Bradley. Admission is free, but a freewill offering will be collected. For more information, visit their website at windensemble.org or phone 815-214-9855.

The concert will feature Academy Award-nominated music from movies including "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Gone with the Wind" and "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." Violin soloist Julie Tomisek, a retired orchestra teacher, will perform music from "Schindler's List."

