Program participants from River Valley Special Recreation Association in Bradley followed the yellow-brick road all the way to Mapleton, Ill., for Illinois Oz Festival, a “Wizard of Oz”-themed event.

On Aug. 12 and 13, a group of 11 participants visited the festival, which the local community has been putting on for more than 20 years. Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin-Man, the Cowardly Lion and the Wicked Witch of the West were on hand to greet attendees and pose for photos.

RVSRA Program Coordinator Dorene Mohler said there was a farmers’ market, food, a puppet show, a scavenger hunt and a wicked witch cackling contest.

