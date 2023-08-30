Jean Gebhardt, a participant with River Valley Special Recreation Association, poses for a photo with the Wicked Witch of the West at Illinois Oz Festival in Mapleton, Ill. In addition to the “witch,” actors portrayed the characters of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin-Man and the Cowardly Lion.
On Aug. 12 and 13, a group of 11 participants visited a “Wizard of Oz”-themed festival in Mapleton, Ill.
Photos provided
Two participants from River Valley Special Recreation Association walk down the yellow-brick road in Mapleton, Ill., at the annual Illinois Oz Festival, an event dedicated to “The Wizard of Oz.”
Program participants from River Valley Special Recreation Association in Bradley followed the yellow-brick road all the way to Mapleton, Ill., for Illinois Oz Festival, a “Wizard of Oz”-themed event.
On Aug. 12 and 13, a group of 11 participants visited the festival, which the local community has been putting on for more than 20 years. Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin-Man, the Cowardly Lion and the Wicked Witch of the West were on hand to greet attendees and pose for photos.
RVSRA Program Coordinator Dorene Mohler said there was a farmers’ market, food, a puppet show, a scavenger hunt and a wicked witch cackling contest.
“One of our participants came in second place for that,” Mohler said of the contest.
The group stayed in a hotel overnight after the festival.
Mohler said, “We swam at our hotel pool and had a blast. So much fun!”