Birds, fish, trees, water — that’s what inspires self-taught artist Susan Kay Henke. She finds much of that inspiration at her home in Kankakee’s Riverview Historic District, near both Cobb Park and the Kankakee River.
Henke’s art can be viewed at her first solo art exhibit, Area 52 Uncensored, at Yellow Elephant Gallery and Gift Shop, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Suite 100, Kankakee, in the Burfield + Remington building.
The exhibit will remain on display through Nov. 23.
“I love to showcase self-taught artists,” Yellow Elephant Gallery owner Elisabeth Dunbar said. “It gives people a sense that everyone is creative. Susan uses so many different mediums. She has a depth to her work both visually and through the meanings behind each piece.”
Henke works in a wide variety of mediums using collage, pen, pencil, acrylic, watercolor and alcohol ink creating artwork of all shapes and sizes.
Henke continues to develop as an artist, but she only began making pieces a few years ago. Before finding art, Henke was a science teacher in Calumet City for 41 years, instructing preschool, elementary school, middle school and college age students.
After retirement and moving to Kankakee three years ago in a home with her own studio, she “got serious about creating art.”
“Most of my work just evolves and starts with either pen or pencil,” Henke said. “After something comes together, I like to cut it up and reconstruct it using watercolor and acrylic and alcohol inks. Some of my work is watercolor only. I enjoy watercolor because of how it flows.”
Soon after moving to the area, Henke began by making holiday gifts for friends and family.
“I started with wooden bowls that I imposed the pen and pencil artwork on,” she said.
She then moved into making holiday cards using acrylic paints embellished with pen and ink. From there, she started making art cards featuring samples of her work.
“I just seemed to be on fire making art. I just couldn’t stop making art,” Henke said.
The artist now lives in Kankakee, but many of her pieces in the show are reminiscent of the home and garden she loved and left behind.
“It was so hard to leave. I took bits and pieces of the garden to create special pieces in the show,” Henke said.
One particular piece Henke cherishes features nails from her garden gate and acorns and bark from a tree in her yard.
Other pieces in the exhibit feature birds, flowers, trees, fish, ducks and the river as art cards, glaze and ink, pencil and ink, alcohol ink, photographs, watercolor, alcohol ink on watercolor and multi-media, just to name a few.
“I’m most at ease when I’m outside,” Henke said. “I find inspiration in quiet moments.”
She wants to share how she looks at color, space and texture in nature.
“There are two things that make me sit back and say, ‘OK, you are finished with this,’” Henke said. “One is how the artwork is balanced and how my grandchildren might view my work. I want to inspire them to be creative.”
Henke tries to involve her son, Charles Even, and her grandchildren, James, Jack and Elise.
“I want my grandchildren, and others, to see how I look at life through my artwork,” she said.
Not only is Henke the featured artist at the gallery, in October of this year she opened Area 52 Art Studio and Shop at Union Street Gallery in Chicago Heights. Her art studio features her art work, functional art pieces she has found and art antiques. She also works park time at Union Street Gallery as a financial assistant.
View Area 52 Uncensored at Yellow Elephant Gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, go to yellowelephantgallery.com or find Area 52 Art Studio on Facebook.
