Editor's note: Actor and legendary standup Gilbert Gottfried has died at 67. Gottfried was interviewed in February 2013 by the Daily Journal's Chris Breach when he played the Watseka Theatre. This story has been republished from that time.
Watseka Theatre is bringing another national act to the area with Saturday's appearance by comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, including Saturday Night Live.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and getting his start as a comedian in New York, Gottfried will bring a style that often has been defined as crude or shock humor for a 7 p.m. show at the historic Watseka Theatre at 218 E. Walnut St.. When asked by phone at his New York home on Wednesday what fans can expect, Gottfried said, "Well, let's see. They can expect to look at each other after five minutes, and say, 'Who's idea was it to come to this?'"
Seriously, Gottfried, who has never been one to shy away from controversy with some of his remarks and jokes, wants his audience to have the feel of enjoying a slice of pizza and a great drink.
"I'll feel the very least I want everyone of my shows to be, 'Oh, OK, that was good,'" he said.
Besides appearing in movies, Gottfried has done a lot of voice work, most notably as the character Digit on "Cyberchase" on PBS Kids GO!, a role he'll reprise again soon. He was the voice for the Aflac Duck before losing that role in 2011 for a comment he made on Twitter about the tsunami that hit Japan.
But, he still remains busy with the voice acting work and touring as a stand-up comic, and he also received critical acclaim for his work in "The Aristocrats" the 2005 documentary film about the famous dirty joke of the same name.
"You can never predict audiences," Gottfried said of the documentary. "I thought this is going to be for the living room only, and it's released in theaters and got rave reviews."
Gottfried, who was known as the "comedian's comedian" when he got his start, said often audiences aren't sure what to expect at a comedy show.
"I think audiences sometimes like to be surprised, and sometimes they like to be shocked," he said.
Tickets are $45 for the show. For availability, call the box office at 815-993-6585 or visit watsekatheatre.com.
Gottfried wasn't aware of the intimate setting of the Watseka Theatre, a venue that was completely remodeled a few years ago after being dormant for a long time.
"I know I always manage to work the Midwest or Canada during the middle of winter," he deadpanned." I don't really know much about the theater, but I'm looking forward to it."