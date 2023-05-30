For years, Barry DuFrain was a fixture behind the counter of Barnes & Noble in Bradley. Now, at that same counter, a bouquet of flowers and a framed photo of DuFrain stand in his memory.
The 54-year old Woodland resident, and Watseka native, passed away on May 21. After years of being a community fixture and working at the beloved bookstore, DuFrain’s employees remember his impact on their lives.
“We quickly bonded with a wonderful friendship,” said Bri Haug, of Bourbonnais, who, prior to becoming a tattoo artist and opening Electric Lady Lounge in Bradley, worked at Barnes & Noble.
“From books to pop culture to sharing stories when he then became my tattoo client, working on a sleeve that illustrated his life as an artist,” she said of their nearly 10-year friendship.
Amy Alessandri, of Chicago, met DuFrain in 2006 when she became employed at the store. She would work there for about eight years but would remain friends with her former manager for longer.
“Through holiday cards, life updates, movie discussions and our mutual love for Halloween, we maintained a friendship as he was always so great about keeping in contact with those in his life,” Alessandri said.
Nicole Brough, of Clifton, not only worked with DuFrain at Barnes & Noble — when Brough began her job in 2007 — but also worked with him at Target in the late ‘90s.
“All of my Star Trek knowledge — enough to be dangerous — comes from Barry,” Brough recalled.
“Seriously though, Barry was one of maybe three people in my life I consider a mentor. He always an encouraging voice, to not just us booksellers, but also to customers and well, anyone, really.
“I can tend to notice the negative, but he showed me how to be more positive and encouraging,” Brough continued. “Barry has helped make me a more empathetic, positive person, and that hopefully I can be an encouraging voice in someone else’s life.”
It seems as though his positivity and encouragement was a recurring theme with his employees, as Alessandri noted DuFrain made it easy to look forward to going into work.
“His calm, positive, caring personality made everyone feel they were in a good, happy, inspiring and safe place. I feel like he had this genuine ability to be a best friend to everyone who knew him,” Alessandri said. “He inspired me to really push forward with the things I was passionate about because he was incredibly supportive and encouraging.”
Haug is grateful for the years of DuFrain’s friendship, especially as he supported her artistic endeavors. Having a creative mind of his own, art was something the two connected on.
“Barry taught me the importance of storytelling and sharing who you are with the world through art. From film, cosplay, writing and photography, he was a true artist,” Haug said. “Perhaps even more important, he was a true friend. Sweet, kind and ambitious. He brought people together and believed in everyone’s dreams. He was the artist’s artist.”
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
