For years, Barry DuFrain was a fixture behind the counter of Barnes & Noble in Bradley. Now, at that same counter, a bouquet of flowers and a framed photo of DuFrain stand in his memory.

The 54-year old Woodland resident, and Watseka native, passed away on May 21. After years of being a community fixture and working at the beloved bookstore, DuFrain’s employees remember his impact on their lives.

“We quickly bonded with a wonderful friendship,” said Bri Haug, of Bourbonnais, who, prior to becoming a tattoo artist and opening Electric Lady Lounge in Bradley, worked at Barnes & Noble.

