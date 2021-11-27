Daily Journal staff report
St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 230 N. 6th Ave., St. Anne, and St. Patrick’s Church, 119 Market St., Momence, have released their schedules for Advent & Christmas 2021.
St. Anne’s Catholic Church
• At 6 p.m. Dec. 8, the church will be hosting a Christmas concert with gift wrapping, St. Nick and hot chocolate for all.
• At 5 p.m. Dec. 24, the church will host a Christmas Vigil mass with Father Pete.
• At 9 a.m. Dec. 25, the church will host Christmas Day Mass with Father Pete.
• At 9 a.m. Jan. 1, the church will host The Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, with Father Pete.
• On Dec. 11 and 12, the church will host the Centro Vilaseca Toy & Coat Drive of new or gently used items for those in need. Items can be donated (unwrapped) at the church.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
• At noon Dec. 12, the church will be hosting Our Lady of Guadalupe Mass.
• At 4 p.m. Dec. 19, the church will be hosting the bilingual “Las Posadas.”
• At 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 24, the church will host a Christmas Mass.
• At 10:30 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 25, the church will host Christmas Mass. There will be a Spanish mass at midnight.
For more information, go to stannestanne.org.