Daily Journal staff report
Immanuel United Church of Christ at 108 W. Papineau St., Papineau, is holding its Annual Spaghetti Super from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Dinner includes salad, garlic bread, dessert and drink.
Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 5-10 and free for children 4 and younger. Carryouts are available.
