Maternity BVM Catholic Church, located at 308 E Marsile St., Bourbonnais, will be celebrating its 175th anniversary in August.
To kick off the milestone, the church will host two events in April, and will pick up again in August with two anniversary celebrations and an anniversary mass.
For more information on the church and events, call 815-933-8285.
APRIL 29
175th Anniversary Concert at Maternity BVM
To kick off Maternity BVM’s 175th anniversary (happening in August) the church is hosting a concert.
At 6:30 p.m., the free concert will be held at the church, 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, and will be followed by a wine and cheese social hour.
APRIL 30
Dueling & Dancing
Continuing Maternity BVM’s 175th anniversary kick off, the church is hosting a dueling pianos and dancing event.
Doors open at 6 p.m. at Quality Inn, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The cost is $35 per person and a cash bar with late night appetizers will be available.
AUG. 20
BVM’s Family, Food & Fun
From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maternity BVM, the church will continue its 175th anniversary celebration with bounce houses and kids games.
Taste of BVM
At the day’s second Maternity BVM anniversary event, the church will host Taste of BVM from 4:30 to 11 p.m. at the BrickStone Brewery facility, 572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais. Food and drink tickets will be available at the event.
AUG. 21
BVM Anniversary History & Worship
At 10 a.m., Maternity BVM will host a Mass in honor of the church’s 175th anniversary. The Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Ronald Hicks. Informational guided tours and reception will immediately follow.