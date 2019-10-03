American Lutheran Church, Bourbonnais

1560 Career Center Road. Rev. Emily Sauer, Pastor. 815-937-3515. alcbourbonnais.org.

SAT: 5 p.m. worship

SUN: 9 a.m. worship service (contemporary worship service second Sunday of the month); 10 a.m. coffee fellowship

THUR: 6:30 a.m. Men in Mission.

Aroma Park United Methodist Church, Aroma Park

210 West Third St.; the Rev. Valerie Mezger Wengstrom, pastor; 815-573-5575

SUN: 10:45 a.m. worship service; 10 a.m. Sunday school.

TUE: 6:30 p.m. Candlelight Yoga (first and third)

FRI: Brown Bag movie night (third Friday, movie at 7 p.m.)

Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee

196 S. Harrison Ave. Rev. Scott Henley, pastor. 815-933-4408, kasbury.org.

SUN: 8 a.m. worship in Beckman Chapel; 9:15 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. worship in sanctuary; 5 p.m. Fresh Start worship in sanctuary.

Bonfield First United Methodist Church, Bonfield

172 Church St. Pastor Keith Blankenship.

SUN: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship.

Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, Bonfield

348 E Smith St. Pastor Keith Blankenship.

SUN: 8 a.m. worship; 9:15 Sunday school-Bible study.

(Bonfield) Grand Prairie United Methodist Church, Bonfield

Illinois Route 17 West. Pastor Keith Blankenship.

SUN: 8 a.m. Sunday school-Bible study. 9:15 a.m. worship.

Calvary Bible Church

2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. Senior Pastor Dean D. Carlson. 815-932-8733, calvarybible.church

SUN: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship

Coal City United Methodist Church, Coal City

6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, 815-634-8670, coalcityum.org

SUN: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship. 9 a.m. Sunday school

Community Presbyterian Church, Manteno

(formerly 1st Presbyterian Chuch of Manteno and 1st Presbyterian Church of Peotone)

64 S. Walnut St., Manteno, Pastor Chrystal Abbott and Pastor Alex Regets. 815-468-3275

SUN: 10:00 a.m. worship

Countryside Community Church, Kankakee

3403 W. Illinois Route 17, Jeff Evans, pastor, 815-939-2915

SUN: 10:30 a.m. worship

Grace Community United Methodist Church, Bourbonnais

735 Main St. NW. Pastor Amos Dillman. 815-932-4011, bourbonnaisgrace.org.

SAT: 5 p.m. worship

SUN: 9 a.m. worship; 10:10 a.m. adult and children’s Sunday school; 11 a.m. celebration worship (nursery provided)

Grand Prairie UMC, Bonfield

12408 West Illinois Route 17. PastorKeith Blankenship. 815-802-9805, bonfieldgrandprairie.org

SUN: 8 a.m. Bible study and Sunday school; 9:15 a.m. worship.

Central Christian Church, Bourbonnais

310 Main St. NW. The Rev. Robert Bushey Jr., pastor. 815-939-4433, cccbourbonnais.com.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. youth class and Connection Cafe; 10:30 a.m. worship and communion

TUE: 5:30 p.m. PADS for homeless people

WED: 6:30 p.m. Blessing in a Backpack, weekend nutrition for 300 school children

THUR: 6:30 p.m. Radiance yoga

SAT: 10:30 a.m. Radiance yoga

First Regular Baptist Church, Grant Park

103 S. Stanley St. John Marshall, pastor. 815-466-4053, frbcgrantpark.org

SUN: 9:45 a.m. Sunday school, 11 a.m. worship, 5 p.m. service/small groups (March-October)

WED: 5 p.m. prayer meeting

First Baptist Church of Kankakee

1756 W. Route 113, Kankakee. The Rev. G. Christopher Hines, pastor. 815-932-2214, firstbaptistkankakee.net.

SUN: 9 a.m. adult Sunday school. 10 a.m. worship; communion first Sunday of the month

First Presbyterian Church, Kankakee

371 E. Court St. Karen Williams, pastor. 815-939-3546, firstpreskankakee.org.

SUN: 10 a.m. adult Sunday school; 11 a.m. traditional worship; 12 p.m. fellowship.

WED: 3:30 p.m. (first, study of the book, God Space by Doug Pollack)

First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne

334 S. St. Louis Ave. Rev. Mike Seed. 815-427-8430.

SUN: 8:30 a.m. adult Sunday school; 9:30 a.m. Morning worship and children’s Sunday school (nursery room is available); 7 p.m. prayer encounter (second and fourth Sunday of the month);

FRI: 5:15 p.m. family fun and faith fellowship (last Friday of the month)

First Regular Baptist Church, Grant Park

103 S. Stanley St., Pastor John Marshall. 815-466-4053. frbcgrantpark.org

SUN: 9:45 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. Worship, 5 p.m. Service-small groups (March- October)

WED: 5 p.m. prayer meeting

First United Methodist Church, Wilmington

401 E. Kahler Road. 815-476-5474, fumcsecretary401@att.net.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 6 p.m. hope and healing service (first week)

WED: 7 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous

THUR: 6 p.m. Christian fellowship potluck (fourth week)

FRI: 7:30 p.m. Heroin Anonymous

SAT: 7 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous.

Grace Baptist Church, Kankakee

2499 Waldron Road. Dwight Ascher, pastor. 815-939-4579, gracebaptist-church.com.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship. 11 a.m. Sunday school.

WED: 6-7:45 p.m. Awana club

Grace Community United Methodist Church, Bourbonnais

735 Main St. NW. Pastor Amos Dillman. 815-932-4011, bourbonnaisgrace.org.

SAT: 5 p.m. worship

SUN: 10 a.m. worship (nursery provided); 11:10 a.m. Adult Sunday school.

Manteno, Christian Church of Manteno

401 E. Third St. Creighton Beatty, minister. 815-468-6468, ccmanteno.org.

SUN: 9 a.m. school for all ages and adult Bible fellowship. 10 a.m. worship. 6 p.m. junior/senior high youth group.

Manteno United Methodist Church

255 W. Second St., Manteno. 815-468-3722.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 9:45 a.m. Sunday school

Martinton Church of Christ, Martinton

103 W. South St. Chuck Alt, pastor. 815-428-7062.

SUN: 9 a.m. traditional worship; Wee worship and children’s church (18 mos.- fourth grade).

New contemporary worship (child care provided, toddler-second grade) beginning Oct. 20. Information: 815-386-0768.

Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church

4132 N. State Route 1-17. Pastor Lane Keister. 803-402-7307, momenceopc.org.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 11 a.m. Sunday school (September through May); 6 p.m. worship

Morning Star Baptist Church, Kankakee

570 N. Harrison Ave. Pastor Montele A. Crawford. 815-939-2100.

SUN: 11 a.m. worship

Onarga United Methodist Church, Onarga

109 E. Seminary Ave. Mark Crawford, pastor. 815-268-4320.

SUN: 9 a.m. worship (communion. Oct. 6; worship and Sunday school Oct. 13, Oct. 20, Oct. 27; harvest brunch Oct. 20; reverse offering and world service Oct. 27).

TUE: 8:30 a.m. caring group (Oct. 8).

WED: 7 p.m. (trustees-finance-church council meeting).

Peoples Church, Bourbonnais

6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road). Pastor Greg Eilders. 815-468-1900, peopleschurchtoday.org.

SUN: 8 a.m. coffee shop opens. 8:30 a.m. first service, nursery provided. 9:15 a.m. adult Sunday school. 10:30 a.m. second service, nursery provided. 11 a.m. PC Kids (preschool through fifth grade).

WED: 7 p.m. Prayer and praise night. (first); Faith and Citizenship by Dr. Charlie Emmerich (second), Quest for Authentic Manhood (third).

St. John United Church of Christ, Kankakee

1045 W. River St. Rev. Barbara Lohrbach, pastor. 815-932-3336, stjohnucc-kan-il.org.

SUN: 9:15 a.m. Sunday school (returns in September). 10 a.m. coffee time in fellowship hall. 10:30 a.m. worship (nursery provided).

St. Mark United Methodist Church, Kankakee

1200 W. Calista St. The Rev. Dalene Kuebler. 815-933-8621, stmarkumck3@sbcglobal.net.

SUN: 8:45 a.m. Sunday school; 10:15 a.m. worship; 2 p.m. Nueva Jerusalem Hispanic worship

St. Patrick Catholic Church, Momence

119 Market St. Rev. Peter Jankowski, administrator. 815-472-2864.

SUN: 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. Mass. Noon Spanish Mass.

SAT: 5:30 p.m. Mass.

St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grant Park

9954 N. 16000E Road. Paul Micheel, pastor. 815-465-6906, stpaulgrantpark.net.

SUN: 9 a.m. worship.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee

348 E. Merchant St. Rev. Karl Koeppen, Rev. Michael Hanel. 815-932-0312, stpaulslutheran.net.

SUN: 8:30 a.m. traditional worship. 9:50 a.m. adult-children Sunday school. 11:05 a.m. contemporary worship; all Sunday events held at 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais.

SAT: 5 p.m. traditional worship downtown.

Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley

500 N. Cleveland Ave. Pastor Dalene Kuebler. 815-933-7932, bradleywesley.com.

SUN: 8:45 a.m. worship. 10 a.m. Christian education for all ages. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Food pantry.

MON: 6:30 p.m. Book Club (fourth).

WED: 6:30 p.m. Choir practice at St. Mark UMC.

THURS: 1 p.m. Prayer / Patchwork Angels. (first). 5:30 p.m. supper club, located at a different restaurant each month (third).

SAT: 1 p.m. United Methodist Women (first).

Westbrook Church of the Nazarene, Kankakee

900 W. Jeffery St. Pastor Todd W. Peeler. 815-939-7291.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school. 10:30 a.m. worship. 6 p.m. praise and worship.

WED: 7 p.m. Bible studies for all ages.

Zion Lutheran Church, Bonfield

11478 Route 17 West, Pastor John Kiefer. 815-426-2650, zionbonfield.org.

SUN: 9 a.m. Sunday school; adult Bible school; 10 a.m. worship; Holy Communion first and third Sundays of each month.

Zion Lutheran Church, Chebanse

190 Concordia Drive. Vicar Dwight Wyeth, pastor. 815-697-2212, zionoffice@comcast.net

SUN: 8:30 a.m. worship. 9:30 a.m. fellowship coffee time. 10 a.m. prayer and praise service. 6 p.m. worship.

