American Lutheran Church, Bourbonnais
1560 Career Center Road; the Rev. Patrick Jenkins, pastor. 815-932-7515. alcbourbonnais.org.
SAT: 5 p.m. worship in-person.
SUN: 9 a.m. worship service in-person and live-streamed on Facebook.
Aroma Park United Methodist Church, Aroma Park
210 W. Third St.; the Rev. Valerie Mezger Wengstrom, pastor. 815-573-5575. aromaparkum.org.
SUN: 10:15 a.m. Christian education; 10:45 a.m. worship service and streamed online.
Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee
196 S. Harrison Ave.; the Rev. Scott Henley, pastor. 815-933-4408. kasbury.org.
SUN: 8 a.m. worship in chapel; 9:15 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. worship in sanctuary and also live-streamed on Facebook; listen on radio at WKAN-AM 1320.
WED: 5:45 p.m. GEO Kidz; 6 p.m. youth ministry and adult Bible study; 7 p.m. world religions.
Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, Bonfield
348 E. Smith St., Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: 10 a.m. worship; 8:30 a.m. Sunday school and Bible study.
Calvary Bible Church
2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. 815-932-8733. Pastor Duane DenBoer, calvarybible.church.
SUN: 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. worship.
WED: 6:15-8 p.m. Awana youth group.
Central Christian Church, Bourbonnais
310 Main St. NW; co-pastors Rev. Robert Bushey Jr. and Rev. Kelly J. Youngblood. 815-939-4433. cccbourbonnais.com.
SUN: 10:30 a.m. worship.
College Church of the Nazarene, Bourbonnais
200 University Ave. Pastor Mark Quanstrom. 815-933-7749, collegechurch.org.
SUN: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship.
WED: 6:30 p.m. midweek services.
Community Presbyterian Church, Manteno
64 S. Walnut St., Manteno; Pastor Alex Regets. 815-468-3275.
SUN: 10 a.m. worship. Also available online at communitypres.church.
First Presbyterian Church, Kankakee
371 E. Court St. 815-939-3546, firstpreskankakee.org.
TUE: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prayer and meditation.
SUN: 9:45 a.m. adult Bible study; 11 a.m. traditional worship.
First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne
334 S. St. Louis Ave.; Rev. Mike Seed. 815-427-8430. thefirstpresbyterianchurchstanne.com.
SUN: 9 a.m. adult Sunday school; 10:15 a.m. morning worship; children’s Sunday school during worship.
First United Methodist Church, Grant Park
110 S. Maple St., Grant Park, Pastor Amy Smith. 815-465-6929.
SUN: 10:30 a.m. worship.
First United Methodist Church, Wilmington
401 E. Kahler Road. 815-476-5474. fumcsecretary401@att.net.
SUN: 8:30 a.m. Sunday school (Sr. High and adult); 9 a.m. worship online only at facebook.com/fumcwilm; or drive-in (church parking lot; tune radio to FM 97.3); sermon by phone at 815-205-3381; 9:30 a.m. Sunday school (K-5).
Grace Community United Methodist Church, Bourbonnais
735 Main St. NW; Pastor Steve Hudspath. 815-932-4011. bourbonnaisgrace.org.
SAT: 5 p.m. worship.
SUN: 8:45 a.m. worship; 10 a.m. Sunday school; 11 a.m. worship (contemporary service).
Grand Prairie United Methodist Church, Bonfield
12408 W. Illinois Route 17 West. Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: 8:30 a.m. worship; 9:45 a.m. Sunday school.
Immanuel United Church of Christ, Peotone
311 W. Corning Ave.; Pastor Terry Krouskoupf. 708-258-6966. peoimmanuel@aol.com, immanuelchurchpeotone.com.
SUN: 10 a.m. (Communion first Sunday of month).
Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church
4132 N. State Route 17; Pastor Lane Keister. 803-402-7307. momenceopchurch.com.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 11:15 a.m. Sunday school; 6 p.m. worship.
Onarga United Methodist Church, Onarga
109 E. Seminary Ave.; Mark Crawford, pastor. 815-268-4320.
TUE: 10 a.m. Bible study at Gilman UMC (Nov. 9, 16, 30)
THUR: 7 p.m. Hispanic Bible study (Nov. 4, 11, 18).
SUN: 9:15 a.m. worship (in person and online); children’s Sunday school.
Peoples Church, Bourbonnais
6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road); Pastor Greg Eilders. 815-468-1900. peopleschurchtoday.org.
WED: 6 p.m. worship
SUN: 9 a.m. adult Sunday school; 10 a.m. worship; live-streamed on YouTube @Peoples Church Bourbonnais.
St. George Catholic Church, Bourbonnais
5272 E. 5000North Road; Rev. Daniel Belanger CSV. 815-939-1851. stgeorgeil.com.
WED: 8 a.m. Mass
FRI: 8 a.m. Mass
SAT: 5 p.m. Mass
SUN: 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. masses
St. John United Church of Christ, Kankakee
1045 W. River St. Rev. Barbara Lohrbach, pastor. 815-932-3336, stjohnucc-kan-il.org.
SUN:10:30 a.m. worship (nursery provided every Sunday). Live-streamed on St. John UCC Facebook or YouTube.
St. Mark United Methodist Church, Kankakee
1200 W. Calista St.; The Rev. Tony Gatter. 815-933-8621, stmarkumck3@sbcglobal.net.
SUN: 10:15 a.m. worship in-person and online at Facebook.com/SaintMarkKankakee.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kankakee
348 E. Merchant St. Rev. Karl Koeppen. 815-932-0312. stpaulslutheran.net.
SAT: 5 p.m. traditional worship at 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
SUN: 8:30 a.m. traditional worship; 9:50 a.m. Bible study (children’s Sunday school resumes Sept. 12; 11:05 a.m. contemporary worship). All Sunday events held at 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais; and online at stpaulslutheran.net.
Trinity United Methodist Church, Kankakee
936 S. Third Ave. Valerie Mezger-Wengstrom, pastor. 815-932-8151.
SUN: 8:30 a.m. Sunday school. 9:30 a.m. worship.
Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley
500 N. Cleveland Ave.; Pastor Tony Gatter. 815-933-7932. bradleywesley.com.
SUN: 8:45 a.m. worship; 10 a.m. Sunday school.
Zion Lutheran Church, Bonfield
11478 Route 17 West; The Rev. Dwight Wyeth, pastor. 630-957-7681. zionbonfield.org.
THUR: 6:30 p.m. Bible study.
SUN: 9 a.m. Sunday school and adult bible class; 10 a.m. worship. Communion first and third Sundays. Join Facebook live due to COVID-19.