The Daily Journal invites area churches to send in news for publication. Brief items are published each Thursday and Church Scroll appears the first Thursday of the month. Information must be submitted by noon Monday before the Thursday the articles are to appear.

Email information to life@daily-journal.com or fax it to 815-937-3876, attention church news.

Aroma Park United Methodist Church, Aroma Park

210 West Third St.; the Rev. Valerie Mezger Wengstrom, pastor; 815-573-5575

SUN: 10:45 a.m. worship service; 10 a.m. Sunday school.

TUE: 6:30 p.m. Candlelight Yoga (first and third)

FRI: Brown Bag movie night (third Friday, movie at 7 p.m.)

Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee

196 S. Harrison Ave. Rev. Scott Henley, pastor. 815-933-4408, kasbury.org.

SUN: 8 a.m. worship in Beckman Chapel; 9:15 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. worship in sanctuary.

Bonfield First United Methodist Church, Bonfield

172 Church St. Pastor Keith Blankenship.

SUN: 9:15 a.m. Bible study; 10:30 a.m. worship.

Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, Bonfield

348 E. Smith St. Pastor Keith Blankenship.

SUN: 8 a.m. worship; 9:15 Sunday school-Bible study.

(Bonfield) Grand Prairie United Methodist Church, Bonfield

12408 W. Illinois Route 17 West. Pastor Keith Blankenship.

SUN: 8 a.m. Sunday school-Bible study. 9:15 a.m. worship.

Calvary Bible Church

2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. Senior Pastor Dean D. Carlson. 815-932-8733, calvarybible.church

SUN: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship.

Central Christian Church, Bourbonnais

310 Main St. NW. Rev. Robert Bushey Jr., pastor. 815-939-4433, cccbourbonnais.com.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. coffee connection. 10:30 a.m. worship and Communion.

Countryside Community Church, Kankakee

3403 W. Illinois Route 17, Jeff Evans, pastor, 815-939-2915

SUN: 10:30 a.m. worship

First Presbyterian Church, Kankakee

371 E. Court St. Karen Williams, pastor. 815-939-3546, firstpreskankakee.org.

SUN: 10 a.m. adult Sunday school; 11 a.m. traditional worship; 12 p.m. fellowship.

WED: 3:30 p.m. (first, study of the book, God Space by Doug Pollack)

First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne

334 S. St. Louis Ave. Rev. Mike Seed. 815-427-8430.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. adult Sunday school; 10:15 a.m. Morning worship and children’s Sunday school (nursery room is available); 7 p.m. prayer encounter (second and fourth Sunday of the month).

FRI: 5:15 p.m. family fun and faith fellowship (last Friday of the month)

First United Methodist Church, Wilmington

401 E. Kahler Road. 815-476-5474, fumcsecretary401@att.net.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 6 p.m. hope and healing service (first week)

WED: 7 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous

THUR: 6 p.m. Christian fellowship potluck (fourth week)

FRI: 7:30 p.m. Heroin Anonymous

SAT: 7 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous

Grace Community United Methodist Church, Bourbonnais

735 Main St. NW. Pastor Amos Dillman. 815-932-4011, bourbonnaisgrace.org.

SAT: 5 p.m. worship.

SUN: 9 a.m. worship (Jan. 12-March 29); 10:10 a.m. Sunday school (Jan. 12-March 29); 11 a.m. celebration worship (Jan. 12-March 29).

Manteno United Methodist Church

255 W. Second St., Manteno. 815-468-3722.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 9:45 a.m. Sunday school

Martinton Church of Christ, Martinton

103 W. South St. Chuck Alt, pastor. 815-428-7062.

SUN: 9 a.m. traditional worship; Wee worship and children’s church (18 mos.- fourth grade); 10:15 a.m. Sunday school. 3:30-4 p.m. youth group, ages: Pre-school and up (first and third); 4 p.m. social hour; 4:15 p.m. contemporary worship.

Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church

4132 N. State Route 1-17. Pastor Lane Keister. 803-402-7307, momenceopchurch.com.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 11 a.m. Sunday school (September through May); 6 p.m. worship

Morning Star Baptist Church, Kankakee

570 N. Harrison Ave. Pastor Montele A. Crawford. 815-939-2100.

SUN: 11 a.m. worship

Onarga United Methodist Church, Onarga

109 E. Seminary Ave. Mark Crawford, pastor. 815-268-4320.

SUN: 9 a.m. worship and Sunday school.

Peoples Church, Bourbonnais

6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road). Pastor Greg Eilders. 815-468-1900, peopleschurchtoday.org.

SUN: 8 a.m. coffee shop opens. 8:30 a.m. first service, nursery provided. 9:15 a.m. adult Sunday school. 10:30 a.m. second service, nursery and pre-K provided. PC Kids (grades K-5) at The Legacy Center

WED: 7 p.m. Prayer and praise night. (first)

St. Mark United Methodist Church, Kankakee

1200 W. Calista St. The Rev. Dalene Kueler. 815-933-8621, stmarkumck3@sbcglobal.net.

SUN: 8:45 a.m. Sunday school; 10:15 a.m. worship.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee

348 E. Merchant St. Rev. Karl Koeppen, Rev. Michael Hanel. 815-932-0312, stpaulslutheran.net.

SUN: 8:30 a.m. traditional worship. 9:50 a.m. adult-children Sunday school. 11:05 a.m. contemporary worship; all Sunday events held at 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais.

WED: 7 p.m. midweek Lenten service downtown.

SAT: 5 p.m. traditional worship downtown.

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, Kankakee

486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.

Monthly Mass last Friday of the month at 6 p.m. (Feb. 28, March 27). Ashes will be distributed on Feb. 28.

WED: 1-6 p.m. Eucharistic adoration (enter through west door); 3:30 p.m. stations of the cross during Lent.

Zion Lutheran Church, Bonfield

11478 Route 17 West, Vicar Dwight Wyeth, pastor. 815-426-2650, zionbonfield.org.

SUN: 9 a.m. Sunday school; adult Bible school; 10 a.m. worship; Holy Communion first and third Sundays of each month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.