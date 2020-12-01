The Daily Journal invites area churches to send in news for publication. Brief items are published each Thursday and Church Scroll typically appears the first Thursday of the month. Information must be submitted by noon Monday before the Thursday the articles are to appear.
Email information to life@daily-journal.com or fax it to 815-937-3876, attention church news.
American Lutheran Church, Bourbonnais
1560 Career Center Road; the Rev. David Russell, Pastor. 815-932-7515. alcbourbonnais.org.
SAT: 5 p.m. worship only online on YouTube
SUN: 9 a.m. worship service only online on Facebook.
Aroma Park United Methodist Church, Aroma Park
210 W. Third St.; the Rev. Valerie Mezger Wengstrom, pastor; 815-573-5575
SUN: 10:45 a.m. worship service; 10:15 a.m. Sunday school.
Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee
196 S. Harrison Ave.; the Rev. Scott Henley, pastor. 815-933-4408, kasbury.org.
SUN: Online only at 10:30 a.m. livestream through Dec. 13.
Bonfield First United Methodist Church, Bonfield
172 Church St. Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: Online only at bonfieldgrandprairie.org through Dec. 13.
Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, Bonfield
348 E. Smith St. Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: Online only at bonfieldgrandprairie.org through Dec. 13.
Grand Prairie United Methodist Church, Bonfield
12408 W. Illinois Route 17 West. Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: Online only at 10:30 a.m. at bonfieldgrandprairie.org through Dec. 13.
Calvary Bible Church
2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. 815-932-8733, calvarybible.church
SUN: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship. Masks are required.
Central Christian Church, Bourbonnais
310 Main St. NW. Rev. Robert Bushey Jr., pastor. 815-939-4433, cccbourbonnais.com.
SUN: 10:30 a.m. worship. Must register in advance on website.
Community Presbyterian Church, Manteno
64 S. Walnut St., Manteno, Pastor Alex Regets. 815-468-3275
SUN: 10 a.m. worship online only at communitypres.church until further notice.
First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne
334 S. St. Louis Ave. Rev. Mike Seed. 815-427-8430.
SUN: 9 a.m. adult Sunday school and coffee hour; 10:15 a.m. Morning worship; 10:30 am. children’s Sunday school.
THUR: 7 p.m. prayer encounter (2nd and 4th Thursday of the month)
First United Methodist Church, Wilmington
401 E. Kahler Road. 815-476-5474, fumcsecretary401@att.net.
SUN: 9 a.m. worship (You must wear a facemask and social distance. Temperatures will be taken and hand sanitizer will be distributed); or drive-in (church parking lot. Tune your radio to FM 97.3); or online at facebook.com/fumcwilm
Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church
4132 N. State Route 17. Pastor Lane Keister. 803-402-7307, momenceopchurch.com.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 11:15 a.m. Sunday school; 6 p.m. worship
Onarga United Methodist Church, Onarga
109 E. Seminary Ave. Mark Crawford, pastor. 815-268-4320.
SUN: 9 a.m. worship.
Peoples Church, Bourbonnais
6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road). Pastor Greg Eilders. 815-468-1900, peopleschurchtoday.org.
SUN: 9 a.m. Adult Sunday school; 10 a.m. worship, nursery provided unstaffed; 11 a.m. livestream on YouTube @Peoples Church Bourbonnais.
St. George Catholic Church, Bourbonnais
5272 E. 5000N Road, Bourbonnais. Rev. Daniel Belanger CSV. 815-939-1851. stgeorgeil.com.
SAT: 5 p.m.
SUN: 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kankakee
348 E. Merchant St. Rev. Karl Koeppen, Rev. Michael Hanel. 815-932-0312. stpaulslutheran.net.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. traditional worship. online only and on WKAN radio.
WED: 7 p.m. services downtown.
Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley
500 N. Cleveland Ave. Pastor Tony Gatter. 815-933-7932, bradleywesley.com
SUN: 8:45 a.m. worship; 10 a.m. Sunday school.
Zion Lutheran Church, Bonfield
11478 Route 17 West, Vicar Dwight Wyeth, pastor. 815-426-2650, zionbonfield.org.
SUN: 9 a.m. Sunday school; adult Bible school; 10 a.m. worship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!