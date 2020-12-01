The Daily Journal invites area churches to send in news for publication. Brief items are published each Thursday and Church Scroll typically appears the first Thursday of the month. Information must be submitted by noon Monday before the Thursday the articles are to appear.

Email information to life@daily-journal.com or fax it to 815-937-3876, attention church news.

American Lutheran Church, Bourbonnais

1560 Career Center Road; the Rev. David Russell, Pastor. 815-932-7515. alcbourbonnais.org.

SAT: 5 p.m. worship only online on YouTube

SUN: 9 a.m. worship service only online on Facebook.

Aroma Park United Methodist Church, Aroma Park

210 W. Third St.; the Rev. Valerie Mezger Wengstrom, pastor; 815-573-5575

SUN: 10:45 a.m. worship service; 10:15 a.m. Sunday school.

Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee

196 S. Harrison Ave.; the Rev. Scott Henley, pastor. 815-933-4408, kasbury.org.

SUN: Online only at 10:30 a.m. livestream through Dec. 13.

Bonfield First United Methodist Church, Bonfield

172 Church St. Pastor Keith Blankenship.

SUN: Online only at bonfieldgrandprairie.org through Dec. 13.

Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, Bonfield

348 E. Smith St. Pastor Keith Blankenship.

SUN: Online only at bonfieldgrandprairie.org through Dec. 13.

Grand Prairie United Methodist Church, Bonfield

12408 W. Illinois Route 17 West. Pastor Keith Blankenship.

SUN: Online only at 10:30 a.m. at bonfieldgrandprairie.org through Dec. 13.

Calvary Bible Church

2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. 815-932-8733, calvarybible.church

SUN: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship. Masks are required.

Central Christian Church, Bourbonnais

310 Main St. NW. Rev. Robert Bushey Jr., pastor. 815-939-4433, cccbourbonnais.com.

SUN: 10:30 a.m. worship. Must register in advance on website.

Community Presbyterian Church, Manteno

64 S. Walnut St., Manteno, Pastor Alex Regets. 815-468-3275

SUN: 10 a.m. worship online only at communitypres.church until further notice.

First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne

334 S. St. Louis Ave. Rev. Mike Seed. 815-427-8430.

SUN: 9 a.m. adult Sunday school and coffee hour; 10:15 a.m. Morning worship; 10:30 am. children’s Sunday school.

THUR: 7 p.m. prayer encounter (2nd and 4th Thursday of the month)

First United Methodist Church, Wilmington

401 E. Kahler Road. 815-476-5474, fumcsecretary401@att.net.

SUN: 9 a.m. worship (You must wear a facemask and social distance. Temperatures will be taken and hand sanitizer will be distributed); or drive-in (church parking lot. Tune your radio to FM 97.3); or online at facebook.com/fumcwilm

Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church

4132 N. State Route 17. Pastor Lane Keister. 803-402-7307, momenceopchurch.com.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 11:15 a.m. Sunday school; 6 p.m. worship

Onarga United Methodist Church, Onarga

109 E. Seminary Ave. Mark Crawford, pastor. 815-268-4320.

SUN: 9 a.m. worship.

Peoples Church, Bourbonnais

6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road). Pastor Greg Eilders. 815-468-1900, peopleschurchtoday.org.

SUN: 9 a.m. Adult Sunday school; 10 a.m. worship, nursery provided unstaffed; 11 a.m. livestream on YouTube @Peoples Church Bourbonnais.

St. George Catholic Church, Bourbonnais

5272 E. 5000N Road, Bourbonnais. Rev. Daniel Belanger CSV. 815-939-1851. stgeorgeil.com.

SAT: 5 p.m.

SUN: 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kankakee

348 E. Merchant St. Rev. Karl Koeppen, Rev. Michael Hanel. 815-932-0312. stpaulslutheran.net.

SUN: 9:30 a.m. traditional worship. online only and on WKAN radio.

WED: 7 p.m. services downtown.

Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley

500 N. Cleveland Ave. Pastor Tony Gatter. 815-933-7932, bradleywesley.com

SUN: 8:45 a.m. worship; 10 a.m. Sunday school.

Zion Lutheran Church, Bonfield

11478 Route 17 West, Vicar Dwight Wyeth, pastor. 815-426-2650, zionbonfield.org.

SUN: 9 a.m. Sunday school; adult Bible school; 10 a.m. worship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.