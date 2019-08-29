American Lutheran Church, Bourbonnais
1560 Career Center Road. Rev. Emily Sauer, Pastor. 815-937-3515. alcbourbonnais.org.
SAT: 5 p.m. worship
SUN: 9 a.m. worship service (contemporary worship service second Sunday of the month); 10 a.m. coffee fellowship
THUR: 6:30 a.m. Men in Mission.
Aroma Park United Methodist Church, Aroma Park
210 West Third St.; the Rev. Valerie Mezger Wengstrom, pastor; 815-573-5575
SUN: 10:45 a.m. worship service; 10 a.m. Sunday school.
TUE: 6:30 p.m. Candlelight Yoga (first and third)
FRI: Brown Bag movie night (third Friday, movie at 7 p.m.)
Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee
196 S. Harrison Ave. Rev. Scott Henley, pastor. 815-933-4408, kasbury.org.
SUN: 8 a.m. worship in Beckman Chapel; 9:15 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. worship in sanctuary
Bonfield First United Methodist Church, Bonfield
172 Church St. Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: 9:15 a.m. worship; 10:30 a.m. Andult and youth Sunday school.
Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, Bonfield
348 E Smith St. Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: 8 a.m. worship.
(Bonfield) Grand Prairie United Methodist Church, Bonfield
Illinois Route 17 West. Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: 8 a.m. Sunday school. 9:15 a.m. worship.
Calvary Bible Church
2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. Senior Pastor Dean D. Carlson. 815-932-8733, calvarybible.church
SUN: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship
Central Christian Church, Bourbonnais
310 Main St. NW. Rev. Robert Bushey Jr., pastor. 815-939-4433, cccbourbonnais.com.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. coffee and fellowship. 10:30 a.m. worship and Communion.
Chebanse United Church of Christ, Chebanse
187 W. First South St. Rev. Marsha Collins. 815-922-4766, marshatcollins@me.com.
SUN: 9 a.m. Sunday school. 10 a.m. worship (Communion, first Sunday).
Coal City United Methodist Church, Coal City
6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, 815-634-8670, coalcityum.org
SUN: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship. 9 a.m. Sunday school
Community Presbyterian Church, Manteno
(formerly 1st Presbyterian Chuch of Manteno and 1st Presbyterian Church of Peotone)
64 S. Walnut St., Manteno, Pastor Chrystal Abbott and Pastor Alex Regets. 815-468-3275
SUN: 10:00 a.m. worship
Grace Community United Methodist Church, Bourbonnais
735 Main St. NW. Pastor Amos Dillman. 815-932-4011, bourbonnaisgrace.org.
SAT: 5 p.m. worship
SUN: 9 a.m. worship; 10:10 a.m. adult and children’s Sunday school; 11 a.m. celebration worship (nursery provided)
Grand Prairie UMC, Bonfield
12408 West Illinois Route 17. PastorKeith Blankenship. 815-802-9805, bonfieldgrandprairie.org
SUN: 8 a.m. Bible study and Sunday school; 9:15 a.m. worship.
First Regular Baptist Church, Grant Park
103 S. Stanley St. John Marshall, pastor. 815-466-4053, frbcgrantpark.org
SUN: 9:45 a.m. Sunday school, 11 a.m. worship, 5 p.m. service/small groups (March-October)
WED: 5 p.m. prayer meeting
First Baptist Church of Kankakee
1756 W. Route 113, Kankakee. The Rev. G. Christopher Hines, pastor. 815-932-2214, firstbaptistkankakee.net.
SUN: 9 a.m. adult Sunday school. 10 a.m. worship; communion first Sunday of the month
First Presbyterian Church, Kankakee
371 E. Court St. Karen Williams, pastor. 815-939-3546, firstpreskankakee.org.
SUN: 11 a.m. traditional worship.
First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne
334 S. St. Louis Ave. Rev. Mike Seed. 815-427-8430.
SUN: 8:30 a.m. adult Sunday school; 9:30 a.m. Morning worship and children’s Sunday school (nursery room is available); 7 p.m. prayer encounter (second and fourth Sunday of the month);
FRI: 5:15 p.m. family fun and faith fellowship (last Friday of the month)
First United Methodist Church, Wilmington
401 E. Kahler Road. 815-476-5474, fumcsecretary401@att.net.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 6 p.m. hope and healing service (first week)
WED: 7 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous
THUR: 6 p.m. Christian fellowship potluck (fourth week)
FRI: 7:30 p.m. Heroin Anonymous
SAT: 7 p.m. Alcoholics Anonymous.
Grace Baptist Church, Kankakee
2499 Waldron Road. Dwight Ascher, pastor. 815-939-4579, gracebaptist-church.com.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship. 11 a.m. Sunday school.
WED: 6-7:45 p.m. Awana club
Manteno, Christian Church of Manteno
401 E. Third St. Creighton Beatty, minister. 815-468-6468, ccmanteno.org.
SUN: 9 a.m. school for all ages and adult Bible fellowship. 10 a.m. worship. 6 p.m. junior/senior high youth group.
Manteno United Methodist Church
255 W. Second St., Manteno. 815-468-3722.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 9:45 a.m. Sunday school
Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church
4132 N. State Route 1-17. Pastor Lane Keister. 803-402-7307, momenceopc.org.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 11 a.m. Sunday school (September through May); 6 p.m. worship
Morning Star Baptist Church, Kankakee
570 N. Harrison Ave. Pastor Montele A. Crawford. 815-939-2100.
SUN: 11 a.m. worship
New Jackson Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, Kanakee
668 E. Mulberry St. Tommy Wright, pastor. 815-932-1320.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. school. 11:30 a.m. worship.
TUES: 12 p.m. Prayer.
THURS: 12 p.m. Prayer.
FRI: 7:30 p.m. prayer and deliverance.
Onarga United Methodist Church, Onarga
109 E. Seminary Ave. Mark Crawford, pastor. 815-268-4320.
SUN: 9 a.m. worship (Meet and greet with new pastor Mark Crawford Aug. 4; worship Aug. 11, 18; reverse offering and world service Aug. 25)
Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bradley
975 W. Brookmont Blvd. 815-932-1848, oursaviorlutheran.info.
SUN: 8:30 a.m. traditional worship and 10:30 a.m. contemporary worship with communion.
Peoples Church, Bourbonnais
6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road). Pastor Greg Eilders. 815-468-1900, peopleschurchtoday.org.
SUN: 8 a.m. coffee shop opens. 8:30 a.m. first service, nursery provided. 9:15 a.m. adult Sunday school. 10:30 a.m. second service, nursery provided. 11 a.m. PC Kids (preschool through fifth grade).
WED: 7 p.m. Prayer and praise night. (first); Faith and Citizenship by Dr. Charlie Emmerich (second), Quest for Authentic Manhood (third).
St. John United Church of Christ, Kankakee
1045 W. River St. Rev. Barbara Lohrbach, pastor. 815-932-3336, stjohnucc-kan-il.org.
SUN: 9:15 a.m. Sunday school (returns in September). 10 a.m. coffee time in fellowship hall. 10:30 a.m. worship (nursery provided).
St. Mark United Methodist Church, Kankakee
1200 W. Calista St. The Rev. Dalene Kuebler. 815-933-8621, stmarkumck3@sbcglobal.net.
SUN: 8:45 a.m. Sunday school; 10:15 a.m. worship; 2 p.m. Nueva Jerusalem Hispanic worship
St. Patrick Catholic Church, Momence
119 Market St. Rev. Peter Jankowski, administrator. 815-472-2864.
SUN: 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. Mass. Noon Spanish Mass.
SAT: 5:30 p.m. Mass.
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grant Park
9954 N. 16000E Road. Paul Micheel, pastor. 815-465-6906, stpaulgrantpark.net.
SUN: 9 a.m. worship.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Kankakee
348 E. Merchant St. Rev. Karl Koeppen, Rev. Michael Hanel. 815-932-0312, stpaulslutheran.net.
SUN: 8:30 a.m. traditional worship. 9:50 a.m. adult-children Sunday school. 11:05 a.m. contemporary worship; all Sunday events held at 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais.
SAT: 5 p.m. traditional worship downtown.
Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley
500 N. Cleveland Ave. Pastor Dalene Kuebler. 815-933-7932, bradleywesley.com.
SUN: 8:45 a.m. worship. 10 a.m. Christian education for all ages. 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Food pantry.
MON: 6:30 p.m. Book Club (fourth).
WED: 6:30 p.m. Choir practice at St. Mark UMC.
THURS: 1 p.m. Prayer / Patchwork Angels. (first). 5:30 p.m. supper club, located at a different restaurant each month (third).
SAT: 1 p.m. United Methodist Women (first).
Westbrook Church of the Nazarene, Kankakee
900 W. Jeffery St. Pastor Todd W. Peeler. 815-939-7291.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. school. 10:30 a.m. worship. 6 p.m. praise and worship.
WED: 7 p.m. Bible studies for all ages.
Zion Lutheran Church, Bonfield
11478 Route 17 West, Pastor John Kiefer. 815-426-2650, zionbonfield.org.
SUN: 9 a.m. Sunday school; adult Bible school; 10 a.m. worship; Holy Communion first and third Sundays of each month.
Zion Lutheran Church, Chebanse
190 Concordia Drive. The Rev. Kene Whybrew, pastor. 815-697-2212, zionoffice@comcast.net
SUN: 8:30 a.m. worship. 9:30 a.m. fellowship coffee time. 10 a.m. prayer and praise service. 6 p.m. worship.
