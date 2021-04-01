The Daily Journal invites area churches to send in news for publication. Brief items are published each Thursday and Church Scroll typically appears the first Thursday of the month. Information must be submitted by noon Monday before the Thursday the articles are to appear.
American Lutheran Church, Bourbonnais
1560 Career Center Road; the Rev. Patrick Jenkins, pastor. 815-932-7515. alcbourbonnais.org.
SAT: 5 p.m. worship in-person.
SUN: 9 a.m. worship service in-person and live streamed on Facebook.
WED: 7 p.m. Lenten services.
Aroma Park United Methodist Church, Aroma Park
210 W. Third St.; the Rev. Valerie Mezger Wengstrom, pastor. 815-573-5575. aromaparkum.org.
SUN: 10:45 a.m. worship service and streamed online.
Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee
196 S. Harrison Ave.; the Rev. Scott Henley, pastor. 815-933-4408. kasbury.org.
SUN: 8 a.m. worship in chapel; 10:30 a.m. worship in sanctuary and also livestream on Facebook.
Bonfield First United Methodist Church, Bonfield
172 Church St., Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: 8 a.m. worship; 9:15 a.m. Sunday school.
Bonfield Evangelical United Methodist Church, Bonfield
348 E. Smith St., Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: 9:15 a.m. worship; 10:30 a.m. Sunday school.
Grand Prairie United Methodist Church, Bonfield
12408 W. Illinois Route 17 West. Pastor Keith Blankenship.
SUN: 9:15 a.m. Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. worship.
Calvary Bible Church
2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. 815-932-8733. calvarybible.church.
SUN: 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship. Masks are required.
Central Christian Church, Bourbonnais
310 Main St. NW. Rev. Robert Bushey Jr., pastor. 815-939-4433. cccbourbonnais.com.
SUN: 10:30 a.m. worship; two on Easter Sunday (10:30 a.m and 11:30 a.m.
Community Presbyterian Church, Manteno
64 S. Walnut St., Manteno, Pastor Alex Regets. 815-468-3275.
SUN: 10 a.m. worship. Also available online at communitypres.church.
First Presbyterian Church of St. Anne
334 S. St. Louis Ave. Rev. Mike Seed. 815-427-8430. thefirstpresbyterianchurchstanne.com.
THUR: 7 p.m. prayer encounter second and fourth Thursday.
SUN: 9 a.m. adult Sunday school; 10:15 a.m. Morning worship; children’s Sunday school during worship.
First United Methodist Church, Wilmington
401 E. Kahler Road. 815-476-5474. fumcsecretary401@att.net.
SUN: 9 a.m. worship online only at facebook.com/fumcwilm; or drive-in (church parking lot; tune radio to FM 97.3); sermon by phone: 815-205-3381.
Grace Community United Methodist Church, Bourbonnais
735 Main St. NW. Pastor Rhoda Warner. 815-932-4011. bourbonnaisgrace.org.
SAT: 5 p.m. worship
SUN: 8:45 a.m. worship (traditional); 10 a.m. Sunday school; 11 a.m. worship (contemporary).
Immanuel United Church of Christ, Peotone
311 W. Corning Ave. Pastor Terry Krouskoupf. 708-258-6966. peoimmanuel@aol.com, immanuelchurchpeotone.com.
SUN: 10 a.m. worship (Communion first Sunday of month).
Momence Orthodox Presbyterian Church
4132 N. State Route 17. Pastor Lane Keister. 803-402-7307. momenceopchurch.com.
SUN: 9:30 a.m. worship; 11:15 a.m. Sunday school; 6 p.m. worship.
Onarga United Methodist Church, Onarga
109 E. Seminary Ave., Mark Crawford, pastor. 815-268-4320.
SUN: 9 a.m. worship, children Sunday school.
THUR: 5:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday (April 1); 6 p.m. prayer group (April 8, 15).
FRI: 6 p.m. Good Friday worship (April 2).
SAT: 6 p.m. Hispanic Bible study (April 10, 17).
Peoples Church, Bourbonnais
6644 N. 1000W Road (Career Center Road). Pastor Greg Eilders. 815-468-1900. peopleschurchtoday.org.
FRI: 6 p.m. Good Friday communion service (April 2).
SUN: 9 a.m. adult Sunday school; 10 a.m. worship, nursery provided; livestream on YouTube @Peoples Church Bourbonnais. 6 p.m. guest speakers, missionaries to Africa, Mikey and Shereen Cheshier (April 18).
St. George Catholic Church, Bourbonnais
5272 E. 5000N Road, Bourbonnais. Rev. Daniel Belanger CSV. 815-939-1851. stgeorgeil.com.
WED: 8 a.m. Mass.
FRI: 8 a.m. Mass.
SAT: 6 p.m. Mass.
SUN: 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Masses.
St. Mark United Methodist Church, Kankakee
1200 W. Calista St. The Rev. Tony Gatter. 815-933-8621, stmarkumck3@sbcglobal.net.
SUN: 8 a.m. first service; 10:15 a.m. worship in-person and online at Facebook.com/SaintMarkKankakee.
St. Paul Lutheran Church, Kankakee
348 E. Merchant St. Rev. Karl Koeppen. 815-932-0312. stpaulslutheran.net.
WED: 7 p.m. Lenten service (March 10, 17, 24)
SAT: 5 p.m. traditional worship at 348 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
SUN: 8:30 a.m. traditional worship; 9:50 a.m. children Sunday school and Bible study; 11:05 a.m. contemporary worship. All Sunday events held at 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais; and online at stpaulslutheran.net.
Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley
500 N. Cleveland Ave. Pastor Tony Gatter. 815-933-7932. bradleywesley.com.
SUN: 8:45 a.m. worship; 10 a.m. Sunday school.
Zion Lutheran Church, Bonfield
11478 Route 17 West, The Rev. Dwight Wyeth, pastor. 630-957-7681. zionbonfield.org.
SAT: 6:30 p.m. worship.
SUN: 9 a.m. Sunday school; adult Bible study; 10 a.m. worship. Join Facebook live due to COVID-19.
