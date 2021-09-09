Kingdom Life Center to praise in the park
Kingdom Life Center will be Praising in the Park at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Pioneer Park on North Hobbie Avenue in Kankakee.
Pastor Grace Gordon-Smith will bring the message. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing and to wear a mask.
Morning Star Baptist to celebrate reopening, anniversary
Morning Star Baptis Church at 570 N. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee is inviting all members and guests to celebrate its 93rd anniversary and the official reopening of the church at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The service will also be streaming live on YouTube at Morning Star Kankakee. Refreshments will be served following the service.
Morning Star Baptist Church blood drive
Morning Star Baptist Church of Kankakee will be hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.
The blood drive is held in conjunction with the American Red Cross.
Bonfield First United Methodist Church closing
Bonfield First United Methodist Church, founded in 1881, will close its doors with a final service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Former pastors, members and friends are invited to attend.