Prayer at Courthouse

At 10 a.m. Saturday, New Vision will have prayer on the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn with the message of “Guns down, kneel down” to follow up on last month’s march. All are welcome to attend.

The church also is holding a water drive to help the residents of Jackson, Miss. All that are able, bring cases of water to 1501 E. Merchant St., and the church will be taking the water down next week.

