Old Fashioned Gospel Revival
We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee, will be hosting an Old Fashioned Gospel Revival.
“The Love of Christ City Wide Gospel Revival” will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, concluding with an 11 a.m. service Sunday.
The theme is “The Love of Christ to all God’s People.” There will be dynamic speakers each night at this soul-saving revival. Pastor James K. Smith and Minister Darice R. Smith. Call 763-300-3149 for more information.
Love’s Closet Winter Clothing Giveaway
From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, there will be a winter clothing giveaway at Manteno Church of God, 126 E. First St., Manteno. The giveaway is part of Love’s Closet.
Clothing is available in all sizes and coats are available. Clothing also is available during the year. If anyone is in need of clothing because of adverse circumstances, call Donna at 815-263-9054.
Blessing of the Animals
Fr. Vern Arseneau, Chaplain of St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will perform the blessing of the animals at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The annual blessing is done in honor of St. Francis of Assisi. You can remain in your car for a drive-thru blessing to avoid frightening your pet. Watch for signs in the parking lot.
St. Joseph’s Pork Chop Drive-Thru
St. Joseph’s Holy Name Society of Bradley will host a luncheon drive-thru Sunday. It will be held by the Ministry Center parking lot, accessible from Grove Street, north of the school. St. Joseph Parish in the Parish Hall Parking Lot on the North Side of the Ministry Center at 260 N. Prairie Ave., Bradley.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., sandwich, chips and applesauce costs $8; add a bottle of water or a can of soda for an additional $1. Proceeds help make church entrances more handicap accessible and ease entry for those with walkers.
Annunciation Church Greekfest returns
On Sunday, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee will be holding its 87th annual Greek Food Festival on its historic church grounds at 296 N. Washington Ave. This will be a full-scale festival, with music, dancing, all manner of festivities and, of course, wonderful Greek food. The hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with plenty of free parking on recently cleared lots just across the street.
The Facebook page of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will have regular updates and news. For further information, call parish pastor Father Nick Greanias at 708-606-1015 or Penny Denoyer at 815-937-4026.
Taize Prayer at Maternity
Taize Prayer is held on the first Monday of each month, and will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Maternity BVM Parish, 308 E. Marsile Ave., Bourbonnais.
This nondenominational prayer service consists of simple chants, enhanced with the music of orchestral instruments and a vocal quartet, scripture, a service of light, an extended period of silence for meditation, concluding with prayers for our world.
Women of Faith sponsor ‘Lasagna Dinners To Go’
The Women of Faith of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee are sponsoring “Lasagna Dinners To Go” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Dinners come in a two-piece ($10) or four-piece ($20) size, and both include breadsticks. Advance orders are preferred.
You can order online at kasbury.org, or call the church office at 815-933-4408. The last day to order is Oct. 9. Payment in cash or check can be sent to Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901.
Proceeds will benefit the group’s mission pledge.
United Methodist rummage sale
The Watseka United Methodist Church Women’s group is planning a rummage sale Oct. 14 to 15. The sale will run from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. Saturday will be a “bag sale” — shoppers will be given a cloth bag that can be filled and purchased for $3 per bag.
The Watseka Methodist Church is located at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. The rummage sale offers a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. All proceeds from the sale support mission projects.