Old Fashioned Gospel Revival

We Stand for Christ Jesus Ministries, 1230 S. East Ave., Kankakee, will be hosting an Old Fashioned Gospel Revival.

“The Love of Christ City Wide Gospel Revival” will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, concluding with an 11 a.m. service Sunday.

