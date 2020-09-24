Morning Star hosting blood drive
KANKAKEE — Morning Star Baptist Church will be hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its Community Center at 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.
For an appointment, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org. All blood donations are now tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
St. Rose plans monthly Mass on Friday
KANKAKEE — St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., in Kankakee will have monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Friday. Reservations are required because of COVID precautions. Please call 815-573-5455 and leave a message. Your name, number in party, and phone number are needed.
Only 100 people will be admitted because of restrictions. Everyone must wear a face covering. You will be given safety instructions when you arrive and be taken to your seat. Enter through the west door, under the canopy, as usual. The elevator is there.
Eucharistic adoration will be 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the west door, and face coverings are required. No reservations are required for adoration.
Diocese of Joliet to install new bishop
JOLIET — The Diocese of Joliet is inviting all the people of the Diocese of Joliet and throughout the church to join it in celebrating the installation later this month of the new bishop, Most Rev. Ronald A. Hicks.
On the eve of the installation, Hicks will join priests for a Vespers Service of Welcome at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus. This will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 28.
Hicks will be installed as the sixth Bishop of Joliet by the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, the Most Rev. Archbishop Christopher Pierre, at 10 a.m. Sept. 29. The installation Mass will also take place at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus.
Due to the gathering limitations in place during COVID-19, participation will be by invitation only.
Both events will be livestreamed for all at dioceseofjoliet.org/
Hicks will begin his service to the Diocese of Joliet on Sept. 30. Correspondence and invitations to activities, or requests for appointments on or after that date should be submitted to Julie Grzadzinski, administrative assistant to the Bishop, at jgrzadzinski@dioceseofjoliet.org or at the Blanchette Catholic Center, 16555 Weber Road, Crest Hill, IL 60403. The phone number is 815-221-6185.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!