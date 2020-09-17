St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., in Kankakee will have monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on Sept. 25. Reservations are required because of COVID precautions. Please call 815-573-5455 and leave a message. Your name, number in party, and phone number are needed.
Only 100 people will be admitted because of restrictions. Everyone must wear a face covering. You will be given safety instructions when you arrive and be taken to your seat. Enter through the west door, under the canopy, as usual. The elevator is there.
Eucharistic adoration will be held from 3-6 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the west door, and face coverings are required. No reservations are required for adoration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!