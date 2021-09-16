Iglesia de Dios Juan 3:16 holding anniversary
Iglesia de Dios Juan 3:16 will be celebrating its 19th anniversary this weekend at 371 E. Court St., Kankakee.
On Friday the service will start at 7 p.m., and there will be food afterwards.
On Saturday the church will be hosting a music festival outside the church from 9 to 11 a.m. with food for those who come. And in the evening the service will be at 7 p.m. with food afterwards as well.
It will conclude Sunday with a church service starting at 1 p.m. with food afterwards.
Community prayer and worship service
A community prayer and worship service will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive in Bourbonnais. There will be:
• 30 nights of Prayer prior to the event
• Opportunity for community choir
For more information on both, visit the Facebook page at PrayAsOne Kankakee.
Bonfield First United Methodist Church closing
Bonfield First United Methodist Church, founded in 1881, will close its doors with a final service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Former pastors, members and friends are invited to attend.