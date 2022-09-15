St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park, will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to noon Friday. The final day also will be half-price day/fill-a-bag day. For more information, call 815-465-6191, or go to stpetersgp.org.
Additional events at St. Peter’s include: Rally Day on Sept. 25 with 9 a.m. Sunday School, 9:45 a.m. Youth Choir practice and 10:30 a.m. Worship. After worship is a spaghetti lunch, bike-a-thon and balloon release. At 7 p.m. Oct. 14 will be Bunco, call the church at 815-465-6191 to RSVP.
St. Anne’s Rummage Sale
St. Anne Catholic Parish, 230 N. 6th Ave., St. Anne, will be hosting a rummage sale in the parish hall from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Friday.
Second Baptist’s Community Outreach Project
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Second Baptist Church at 717 N. Wildwood, Kankakee, will host a community outreach project and will be selling clothing items for children, women and men. All items will be $1.
The event is sponsored by The Seniors in Action. The church’s pastor is Tyler J. Prude.
St. Pat’s Half Paddy Festival
Friday and Saturday at St. Patrick’s Church, 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee, the Half Paddy Festival will celebrate 100 years of Bishop McNamara.
At 5 p.m. Friday will be Irish music followed by a 6:30 p.m. performance by Railway Gamblers and a 9 p.m. performance by the South Side Social Club.
At 2 p.m. Saturday is the teen open mic, at 5 p.m. is Kedabra, 6 p.m. is Gavin Coyle, 7 p.m. is Hatfield Sisters and 9 p.m. is Vinyl Goldmine. At 8:45 p.m., organizers will announce trip winners and will host a boozy cake walk.
There will be a beer tent and food tent. From 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday is the honorary procession and Blue Mass.
GEO Kids, an evening Bible study and activity program for children ages 5 to sixth grade, starts the week of Sept. 21 at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee. Pre-registration is a must in order to provide supplies for all, walk-ins cannot be accommodated. For more information, call Amy Fox at 815-933-4408. Asbury United Methodist Church is at 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.
Love’s Closet Winter Clothing Giveaway
From 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1, there will be a winter clothing giveaway at Manteno Church of God, 126 E. First St., Manteno. The giveaway is part of Love’s Closet.
Clothing is available in all sizes and coats are available. Clothing also is available during the year. If anyone is in need of clothing because of adverse circumstances, call Donna at 815-263-9054.