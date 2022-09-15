Daily Journal logo

Daily Journal staff report

St. Peter’s Rummage Sale

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 310 N. Meadow St., Grant Park, will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to noon Friday. The final day also will be half-price day/fill-a-bag day. For more information, call 815-465-6191, or go to stpetersgp.org.

