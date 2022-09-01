New Vision’s Kitchen and Food Pantry

From 4 to 6 p.m. tonight, the New Vision community kitchen will be open at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. There will be free meals for everyone.

From 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, New Vision will host its food pantry. The pantry is at 1501 E. Merchant St., and is on a first come, first serve basis.

