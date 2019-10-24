Caldwell Chapel AME to honor those in their 80s
Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church at in Kankakee will honor its members in what’s called, Gents Ladies Who Are in & Over Their 80s.
Join the church for the 10 a.m. worship or at 3 p.m, with the Rev. Dr. Joel Miles, presiding Elder on the Chicago District and Greater Walters AME Zion Church, Chicago.
First Baptist Church holding sewing day
First Baptist Church of Kankakee, 1756 W. Illinois Route 113, Kankakee will be holding Little Dresses for Africa sewing day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
They will be sewing pillow case dresses for little girls in Africa and all over the world. Bring a sack lunch. If you don’t sew, there are other things you can do to help.
For more information, contact Madonna Raiche 815-592-2534.
Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka holding fish fry
Calvary Lutheran Church, 120 E. Hickory St. in Watseka is holding a fish from from 4:30-7 p.m on Friday.
The menu includes cod, baked beans, cole slaw, potato sald, desserts and drinks. Free will offering and carryouts are available. There’s handicapp acess by using either the south or west doors and taking elevator to the fellowship hall.
The event will also feature a bake sale sponsored by New Hope Lutherans for Life.
Greater New Home celebrating anniversary
Pastor Howard Wills Sr. and the Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at 1591 E. Cedar St. in Kankakee will be celebrating their 47th church anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The special guest for the celebration will be Dr. Louis Malone and his church, St. Luke M.B. Church of Rockford. All are welcome.
Morning Star Baptist Church holding fall festival
Morning Star Baptist Church in Kankakee is holding a family fall festival from 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Morning Star Community Center 525 N. Harrison Ave. (directly across the street from the church).
The pastor is the Rev. Montele Crawford. The theme is “Lets Go Fishing,” Matthew 4:19. There’s a best costume contest (positive costumes only.
Entertainment includes bouncy house, games, food, smores, selfie station and more.
Hallelujah soup suppers are back for another season
Coal City United Methodist Church at 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, invites the community to attend the first Hallelujah soup supper of the season from 4-6:30 p.m. Nov. 2.
Homemade vegetable beef and chicken and shells soups will be served. Each meal includes a choice of soup, a sandwich, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carryouts are available.
The cost will be $9 for adults and children age 13 and older; $4 for children age 6-12; $2 for children age 3-5; and children age 2 younger eat free. All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.
Chancel Choir taking orders for bread pudding
The Chancel Choir of Asbury United Methodist Church is taking orders for its famous bread pudding. Orders must be placed by Nov. 6.
Prices for the frozen portions are: $3 per slice; $10 for a quarter pan (serves 4); $20 for a half pan (serves 8) and $40 for a full pan (serves 12-16). To order, send a check payable to Asbury Chancel Choir to Mary Birr, 12 Richard St., Kankakee, IL, 60901.
Pick up will be at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee on Dec. 15 at noon or following The Joy of Christmas concert (3 p.m.) on Dec. 15.
For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408 or email Wendy Shelquist at kasburysecretary@gmail.com.
St. Paul Rector called to new parish in California
The Rev. Dr. Israel Anchan, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Kankakee, recently announced his call to a new parish, Christ the King Episcopal Church, Santa Barbara, Calif. His final service at St. Paul’s will be Nov. 3. His first service in California will be Nov. 16.
Anchan has served the Kankakee parish since 2009. During that time, he initiated many parish outreach activities, and developing an active ministry with the Kankakee Latino community. As a result of his ministry, the church now has weekly bi-lingual Holy Communion services involving the entire parish and Latino members are involved in parish leadership.
He was also instrumental in the formation of the River Valley Clergy Alliance, which is the local sponsor of the Blessing in a Backpack food ministry to school-age children. He also has been involved with local immigration issues.
Anchan was previously associate rector at St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church and at Chatham Fields Evangelical Lutheran Church, both in Chicago. He holds a master’s in sacred theology, Union Theological Seminary, New York City, and studied at Seabury Wester Theological Seminary, Chicago.
A congregational and community farewell reception for Anchan and his wife, Jacky, will be held from 3-5 p.m. Nov. 3 in All Saints hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 298 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.
