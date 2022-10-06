...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 10 ft
occasionally to 13 feet expected. A few gale force gusts to 35
kt are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
New Vision MB Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host its food pantry from 5-7 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
At 4 p.m. Sunday, the church will celebrate its 18th anniversary, and the guest speaker will be Rev. Marvin Wiley, from Rock of Ages in Maywood.
Women of Faith sponsor ‘Lasagna Dinners To Go’
The Women of Faith of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee are sponsoring “Lasagna Dinners To Go” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Dinners come in a two-piece ($10) or four-piece ($20) size, and both include breadsticks. Advance orders are preferred.
You can order online at kasbury.org, or call the church office at 815-933-4408. The last day to order is Oct. 9. Payment in cash or check can be sent to Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, IL 60901.
Proceeds will benefit the group’s mission pledge.
United Methodist rummage sale
The Watseka United Methodist Church Women’s group is planning a rummage sale Oct. 14 to 15. The sale will run from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. Saturday will be a “bag sale” — shoppers will be given a cloth bag that can be filled and purchased for $3 per bag.
The Watseka Methodist Church is located at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. The rummage sale offers a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. All proceeds from the sale support mission projects.
Public Square Rosary Rally
At noon on Oct. 15, St. Margaret Mary Church, Main St., Herscher, will host the 2022 Public Square Rosary Rally. Please bring a lawn chair. In the event of inclement weather, the gathering will move to the church halls.
For more information, contact Cindy Gagnon at 815-933-4077; Rhonda Berns at 815-426-5015; Kathy Meli at 815-928-8988.
Missionaries speaking at First Baptist
At 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23, Joe and Allie Lemenager, missionaries working with Greater Europe Mission in Frankfurt, Germany, will be speaking at First Baptist Church of Momence, 2268 IL-1, Momence. The will discuss the spiritual need in Germany, as it is estimated that the evangelical population is 2.08%.