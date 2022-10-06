New Vision hosts food pantry, anniversary

New Vision MB Church, 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will host its food pantry from 5-7 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, the church will celebrate its 18th anniversary, and the guest speaker will be Rev. Marvin Wiley, from Rock of Ages in Maywood.

Recommended for you