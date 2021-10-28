Ladies of St. Anne’s Catholic Church holding craft and vendor fair
A craft and vendor fair, sponsored by the Ladies of St. Anne’s Catholic Church, is being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the St. Anne Parish Hall, 230 North Sixth St. in St. Anne.
There will be holiday gifts, hand-made items and gifts for the home. Many home party vendors will also be present. A light lunch will be served.
St. Rose of Lima Chapel hosting monthly Mass
St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on Friday. Reservations are not required.
Masks are required if you are not vaccinated, and optional if you are vaccinated. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is close by. The ushers will show you where to be seated.
Eucharustic adoration is held from to 5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Please enter through the west door under the canopy. Masks are required if you are not vaccinated, optional if you are vaccinated. No reservation is necessary.