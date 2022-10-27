St. Rose’s monthly Mass, Cash Bash

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Friday. Enter through the West door under the canopy. Chaplain Father Vern Arseneau will celebrate 50 years in the priesthood at the Mass and reception afterward in the basement hall. The Chapel is upstairs. There is an elevator. The ushers will show you to a seat. Everyone is welcome.

Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the West door under the canopy.

