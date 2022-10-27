St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. Friday. Enter through the West door under the canopy. Chaplain Father Vern Arseneau will celebrate 50 years in the priesthood at the Mass and reception afterward in the basement hall. The Chapel is upstairs. There is an elevator. The ushers will show you to a seat. Everyone is welcome.
Eucharistic Adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Enter through the West door under the canopy.
The Spirit of St. Rose Cash Bash/DrawDown is almost here. It will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 187 S. Indiana Ave. in Kankakee.
One ticket entitles two guests to a buffet dinner, domestic beer, wine and soft drinks and a chance to win first prize ($4,000); second prize ($1,000); third prize ($250); plus additional prizes totaling $1,950.
The evening’s entertainment will be A Taste of the Silhouettes featuring Jerry Downs and Rich Le Duke. Also featured will be raffles, Big Wheel, 50/50, basket auctions, tip boards and the option to play cards. Proceeds are for the care and maintenance of St. Rose. Donation for each ticket is $100. Tickets will be available at the door and from any board member. Need not be present to win.
Dorcas Annual Chili Supper
The Dorcas Society of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Momence is holding their annual Chili Supper from 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday at 2nd and Pine. Tickets for adults cost $8, children 6-10 are $3, and 5 and younger are free.
Hamburgers and hot dogs are available as well as carryouts. Come enjoy hot chili and wonderful desserts after Bordertown Hauntings. The event is sponsored by Thrivent Financial.
Greater New Hope’s 50th anniversary
Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr. and Greater New Hope M.B. Church will host their 50th Year Church Anniversary and Mortgage Burning Celebration. Events will be held at 10:45 a.m. every Sunday during the month of October.
• Oct. 30 — Dr. Ricky Freeman, of Ebeneezer Baptist Church, Austin, Texas
All are welcome for the milestone celebration at 1591 E. Cedar St., Kankakee.
Gospel singer coming to Manteno
At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Billy Walker, gospel singer from Tennessee, will be in concert at Manteno Church of God, 126 E. First St., Manteno. A free offering will be taken.
Morning Star’s Family Fall Festival
From noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Morning Star Baptist Church will host a Family Fall Festival at the Community Center, 525 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. It’s recommended for ages 4-11 and a parent/guardian must be in attendance.
Candy, refreshments, hot dogs, chips, popcorn, soda and water will be available. All are welcome to join for 10 a.m. worship every Sunday at 570 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Dr. Montele A. Crawford is pastor. Call 815-937-2100 for more information.
Love’s Closet Clothing Giveaway
From 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, Love’s Closet, through Manteno Church of God at 126 E. First St., will host a free winter clothing giveaway with clothing available in all sizes.
Craft and Vendor Fair
Ladies of St. Anne’s Catholic Church will host a Craft and Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Anne Catholic Church Parish Hall, 230 North Sixth St. in St. Anne.
There will be holiday gifts, hand-made items and gifts for the home. Many home party vendors will also be present. A light lunch will be served.
39th Annual Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast
After two years where it was not practical to host the breakfast, the Prayer Breakfast Committee is excited to bring back the Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast. The guest speaker is Ted Petersen, Momence native and two-time superbowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Doors open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and at 7 a.m. the program will begin. The breakfast is held at the Kankakee Country Club and tickets are $35 per person or $350 for a reserved table of eight.
Prayer Breakfast Committee Members include George Bingley, Hon. Tom Cunnington, Albert Diepeveen, Matt McBurnie, Rick Selk and Dr. Jeff Williamson.
Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish invites the public to a Community Thanksgiving Service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Bonfield Evangelical UMC, 348 E Smith St, Bonfield. Handicap accessible with elevator.
RVCF celebrates 60 years
River Valley Christian Fellowship has seen the faithfulness of God and is excited to be celebrating 60 years.
RVCF started with 11 Charter Members at a Kankakee house on Station Street and is now a large church at 800 Cardinal Dr., Bourbonnais. At 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services on Sunday, Nov. 6, the church We will be celebrating the milestone. Dessert will follow the 11 a.m. service.
The church’s original name was First Social Brethren Church, but was changed to the present name in 1998. For more information, go to myRVCF.org.