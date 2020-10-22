Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS. * WHERE...IN INDIANA, LAKE IN AND PORTER COUNTIES, MAINLY SOUTH OF I-80. IN ILLINOIS, GRUNDY, KANKAKEE, SOUTHERN WILL AND EASTERN WILL COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&