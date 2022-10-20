Rummage Sale in Watseka

The Watseka First Presbyterian Church ladies are having a Rummage Sale from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. A $3 bag sale will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The church is at 215 E. Cherry St., Watseka. There will be a lot of fall and Christmas decorations, clothing, household goods and baby gear (strollers, etc.). All proceeds go toward mission projects.

