United Methodist rummage sale

The Watseka United Methodist Church Women’s group is planning a rummage sale Friday and Saturday. The sale will run from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Saturday will be a “bag sale” — shoppers will be given a cloth bag that can be filled and purchased for $3 per bag.

The Watseka Methodist Church is located at 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. The rummage sale offers a variety of clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. All proceeds from the sale support mission projects.

Recommended for you