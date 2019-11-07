Community Thanksgiving service set for Bonfield
There will be a community Thanksgiving service at 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Bonfield Grade School Gymnasium.
The speaker will be Pastor Keith Blankenship of Bonfield United Methodist Church.
New Vision having food pantry
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee will have its food pantry on a first come, first serve basis from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday.
For more information, call 815-231-6756.
New Vision holding choir musical
New Vision MBC’s Annoy the Voices will have its musical featuring Olivet Gospel Choir, Lady G and other local choirs at 7 p.m. Friday at the church at 1501 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee.
For more information, call 815-933-3155.
Chili Supper at Our Savior Luther is Nov. 8
The Dorcas Society of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Momence are holding its annual Chili Supper from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at Second and Pine in Momence.
Tickets for adults are $8, children 6-10 are $3, and 5 and younger are free. Hamburgers and hot dogs are available.
Event is sponsored by Thrivent Financial. Proceeds will help defray costs to wrap the church windows
Sheldon UMC rummage sale is Nov 8-9
Sheldon United Church having Holiday Rummage Sale, with winter coats, clothing, Christmas items, and more on from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today and Friday. Lunch and bake sale too.
Funds go for building repairs, and winter heat bill.
Zion Gate to honor pastor
Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church, 752 E. Oak St., Kankakee invites all to honor our Pastor Ronald L. Bartlett Sr. for his 26th year anniversary service, serving the community and church.
The celebration will begin with honoring the first lady Phyllis Bartlett on at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Kankakee Public Library Auditorium (4th floor). For tickets, contact: Terri Harris 815-250-7665. Tickets donation: $25. Guest speaker is Sister Marilyn Wiley.
The theme is A Woman of Great Faith, Matthew 15:28.
There will be a 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday with guest speaker the Rev. David Ford.
Concluding with a 3 p.m. service with the Rev. Marvin E. Wiley and the Rock of Ages Baptist Church in Maywood. The theme us “Celebrating the Ardent and Diligent Laborer who Walks Among Us” 1st Thessalonians 5: 12-13.
