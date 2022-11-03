church stock photo
Sydney Faith Woodward

St. Rose Cash Bash

The Spirit of St. Rose Cash Bash/DrawDown is almost here. It will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

One ticket entitles two guests to a buffet dinner, domestic beer, wine and soft drinks and a chance to win first prize ($4,000); second prize ($1,000); third prize ($250); plus additional prizes totaling $1,950.

