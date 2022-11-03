St. Rose Cash Bash
The Spirit of St. Rose Cash Bash/DrawDown is almost here. It will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.
One ticket entitles two guests to a buffet dinner, domestic beer, wine and soft drinks and a chance to win first prize ($4,000); second prize ($1,000); third prize ($250); plus additional prizes totaling $1,950.
The evening’s entertainment will be A Taste of the Silhouettes featuring Jerry Downs and Rich Le Duke. Also featured will be raffles, Big Wheel, 50/50, basket auctions, tip boards and the option to play cards. Proceeds are for the care and maintenance of St. Rose. Donation for each ticket is $100. Tickets will be available at the door and from any board member. Need not be present to win.
Love’s Closet Clothing Giveaway
From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Love’s Closet, through Manteno Church of God at 126 E. First St., will host a free winter clothing giveaway with clothing available in all sizes.
Craft and Vendor Fair
Ladies of St. Anne’s Catholic Church will host a Craft and Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Anne Catholic Church Parish Hall, 230 N. Sixth St., St. Anne.
There will be holiday gifts, hand-made items and gifts for the home. Many home party vendors also will be present. A light lunch will be served.
RVCF celebrates 60 years
River Valley Christian Fellowship has seen the faithfulness of God and is excited to be celebrating 60 years.
RVCF started with 11 Charter Members at a Kankakee house on Station Street and is now a large church at 800 Cardinal Drive, Bourbonnais. At 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services Sunday, the church will be celebrating the milestone. Dessert will follow the 11 a.m. service.
The church’s original name was First Social Brethren Church but was changed to the present name in 1998. For more information, go to myRVCF.org.
Zion Lutheran’s 150th Anniversary
At 10 a.m. Sunday, Zion Lutheran Church Grant Park, 11456 N. 11000E Road, Grant Park, will host a 150th anniversary service and coffee hour. They will be observing All Saints’ Day and will welcome Pastor Bob and Phyllis Volkert, along with their family members. Immediately after the service, there will be a meal of two different soups, Italian beef sandwiches, salad, chips, desserts and ice cream.
39th Annual Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast
After two years when it was not practical to host the breakfast, the Prayer Breakfast Committee is excited to bring back the Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast. The guest speaker is Ted Petersen, Momence native and two-time Superbowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Doors open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, and at 7 a.m., the program will begin. The breakfast is held at the Kankakee Country Club, and tickets cost $35 per person or $350 for a reserved table of eight.
Prayer Breakfast Committee Members include George Bingley, Hon. Tom Cunnington, Albert Diepeveen, Matt McBurnie, Rick Selk and Dr. Jeff Williamson.
For more information, email CLPrayerBreakfast@gmail.com, or call 815-507-2002.
Bonfield Grand Prairie’s Thanksgiving Service
Bonfield Grand Prairie Parish invites the public to a Community Thanksgiving Service at 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at Bonfield Evangelical UMC, 348 E. Smith St., Bonfield. Handicap accessible with elevator.
A More Excellent Way Ministries receives grant funding
Located at 2192 S. 13000E Road, Pembroke Township, A More Excellent Way Ministries recently received Community Impact Funding from the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties which helped to fund the Bridge Family Enrichment program. The Bridge program reaches a population of more than 200 families in Kankakee County.
The Bridge program also helps the Pembroke community through the Senior-Care Enrichment Program, providing food boxes to over sixty families per week. During this year, A More Excellent Way Ministries supplied families with various back to school items including backpacks with school supplies and additional items necessary to assist families with the overwhelming burden of essential needs that children have.
Not just for that first day of school but during the school year, the program assists families in helping children to be prepared and successful during the entirety of the year. United Way’s Community Impact Grants are distributed annually to programs that fight for the health, education and financial stability of individuals and families in the Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.
“Our programs would not be possible without the help of grants like these, and we are thankful that United Way considered us for this grant,” said Josiah Woods, Human Resource/Program Director of A More Excellent Way Ministries, in a news release.
“Through the provisions that United Way has given to us, we can continue to make sure that the needs of our neighboring families are met.”
The Senior-Care food pantry program is held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. Food boxes are also available for delivery to qualifying seniors. Services are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. A number of programs and services are offered during the week. For more information, go to amoreexcellentway2911.com, or call 779-701-7178 or 815-549-0374.