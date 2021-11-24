St. Rose celebrating monthly Mass
St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee, will celebrate monthly Mass at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Reservations are not required. Masks are required. Enter through the west door under the canopy. The elevator is close by. The ushers will show you where to be seated.
Eucharistic adoration is held from 3 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon at St. Rose. Please enter through the west door under the canopy. Masks are required. Reservations are not required.
Asbury UMC holding music concert
The Joy of Christmas program will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee.
It will include holiday music by the Chancel Choir, the Asbury Ringers bell choir, the Instruments of Praise ensemble, a recorder group, a children’s program and organ selections performed by music director Kavin Sampson.
There is no charge, but a free-will offering will be taken to benefit the Ebenezer Community United Methodist Church in Cameroon, Africa.
Asbury UMC is handicap accessible.
For more information, call the church office at 815-933-4408.