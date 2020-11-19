St. Rose cancels this month’s Mass
St. Rose Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St. in Kankakee, canceled its monthly Mass set for Nov. 27, due to the increase in COVID cases. The church apologizes for the inconvenience.
The December Mass will be celebrated on Dec. 18 if COVID cases permit at that time.
Adoration will be live streamed on Friends of St. Rose Facebook page from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Free Thanksgiving meals available for the community
Pastor Ernest Rucker of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 487 N. Fairmont Ave. in Kankakee, announced that a free meal with be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave. in Kankakee.
For more information, call 815-549-2327.
There will also be a free meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25 at The Salvation Army, 148 N. Harrison Ave. in Kankakee, weather permitting in the front parking lot.
Boxes-to-go are available by calling 815-933-8421, Ext. 1102.
