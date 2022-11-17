church stock photo
Sydney Faith Woodward

Grace United’s Christmas and Bake Sale

Grace United Community Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, is having a Christmas and Bake Sale to support its Missions. They will be selling gently used Christmas decorations and miscellaneous items. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

St. Rose’s monthly mass, KVSO concert

Recommended for you